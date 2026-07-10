A diplomatic storm is brewing along the US border following a fatal shooting by federal agents in Houston. The Mexican government is moving to challenge American authorities directly over the handling of immigrant fatalities involving enforcement personnel.

The unexpected legal push marks a sharp escalation in tensions, threatening to reshape how cross-border enforcement incidents are handled by both nations.

The Mexican government is demanding a criminal investigation in the United States into the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals during immigration enforcement operations under President Donald Trump's second term.

Mexico Escalates Legal Response

Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco announced on Thursday: 'We are going to move beyond the diplomatic realm and go directly to the US prosecutors' offices to file complaints about these events, requesting a criminal investigation into what happened.'

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According to Velasco, 14 of the 17 Mexican migrants who lost their lives died while in ICE custody, while the remaining three were killed during active operations carried out by the agency.

In addition, Mexico plans to issue cease-and-desist notices to the private companies operating US detention facilities where Mexican nationals died. The formal letters are 'a legal mechanism ... through which a civil action is initiated,' Velasco said.

In a statement, the US Department of Homeland Security maintained that all immigrant detainees are afforded full due process and proper care, adding that ICE officers are 'trained to use the minimum amount of force necessary'.

The latest move signals a new approach from the Mexican government, which has already lodged 11 formal diplomatic protests with the US over the deaths. According to Velasco, Washington has so far responded only by saying that investigations remain ongoing.

Houston Shooting Fuels Outcry

The latest Mexican national to die in an immigration enforcement incident was Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. The 52-year-old was shot dead by an ICE officer on Tuesday during a traffic stop, with US officials claiming he resisted arrest and attempted to run over the agent, who opened fire 'in self-defense'.

Mexico will pursue state and federal prosecutions in the US over the deaths of Mexican migrants during ICE operations, after the fatal shooting of a Mexican man in Houston.



President Claudia Sheinbaum also called for stronger protections in ICE detention centres. pic.twitter.com/bqyGPXdum9 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 9, 2026

Araujo's relatives remember him as a hardworking man who had called the US home for nearly 35 years. They said he became terrified after noticing unmarked vehicles following him.

This is Ronaldo Salgado & his beloved father was shot & killed by ICE in Houston after a traffic stop. His father Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was 52 year old Construction Worker who picking up his coworkers. He lived in the U.S for 30 years & was getting his work permit. pic.twitter.com/RH7LC4Pmfj — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 8, 2026

Sheinbaum Condemns ICE Deaths

Two days after the fatal shooting, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that her administration had resolved to take firmer action against what it considers to be 'homicides' and 'violations of human rights'.

'We cannot turn a blind eye to the Mexicans who have died in ICE operations or who were detained in these detention centres operated by private companies contracted by ICE,' she asserted.

Global Pressure on Washington

The legal campaign will also extend to international watchdogs, with Velasco confirming plans to seek intervention from both the UN human rights chief and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The escalating legal and diplomatic showdown marks a critical turning point in US-Mexico border relations. By bypassing traditional diplomatic channels to seek domestic criminal prosecutions, Mexico is testing the limits of its sovereign reach to protect its citizens abroad.

With private prison firms and federal law enforcement agencies caught directly in the crosshairs, the unprecedented strategy could permanently alter accountability standards for cross-border immigration enforcement.

As Washington faces mounting pressure to respond, the outcome of the impending legal challenges could ultimately shape the future of bilateral security co-operation and the human rights protections afforded to migrants crossing the border.