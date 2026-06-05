US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stopped requiring staff to report deaths of people who died within 30 days of being released from detention, a policy change that has triggered accusations of reduced transparency and 'cover-up' concerns from critics.

The update, confirmed in a memo cited by Newsweek, applies to deaths occurring after individuals leave ICE custody, even if they die shortly afterwards.

Announced under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the change comes as ICE continues to face scrutiny over rising detainee numbers and an increase in reported deaths in custody. Officials say the revised approach reflects 'common sense,' while advocates argue it risks obscuring what happens to vulnerable migrants after release.

The policy in question was originally introduced under former President Joe Biden, requiring ICE to track and report deaths occurring within 30 days of release from detention. It was designed to capture cases where medical complications, neglect claims, or delayed treatment might have contributed to fatalities shortly after release from federal custody.

ICE Reporting Rules Shift As Death Toll Rises

Under the new guidance, ICE will no longer be responsible for reporting deaths that occur after a detainee has been released, even within that 30-day window. An ICE spokesperson defended the change, saying responsibility ends once an individual is no longer in custody.

'Under this updated policy, when an individual is no longer in ICE custody, then ICE will no longer be responsible for monitoring or reviewing deaths that may occur. This is common sense. ICE is not responsible when an individual passes away weeks after leaving their custody,' the spokesperson said.

The agency added that it remains committed to transparency over deaths that occur directly in custody, including notifying families, consulates, Congress, and the public. Officials insist that internal procedures for investigating in-detention deaths remain unchanged.

But the timing of the decision raises eyebrows. Data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse show that ICE was holding 60,311 people in detention as of April 2026, a sharp rise from 39,703 in January 2025, shortly before Donald Trump's return to the presidency.

At the same time, mortality figures inside detention facilities have also drawn attention.

In 2025, at least 33 people died in ICE custody, the highest annual total recorded since 2004. In the first half of 2026 alone, 18 deaths have already been reported, suggesting the year may surpass the previous one if the trend continues.

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Questions Over Post-Release Oversight

Human rights organisations and lawmakers argue the policy shift risks removing visibility from a sensitive grey area in immigration enforcement, particularly where detainees are released while seriously ill or transferred to hospitals shortly before death.

Advocates have long warned that post-release outcomes can be difficult to track, especially in cases involving medical complications that develop during detention but only become fatal later. Critics say the revised policy could formalise what was already an accountability gap.

ICE, however, maintains that its responsibility is limited to the period of detention itself. Officials say deaths occurring after release fall outside the agency's jurisdiction, even if they happen soon afterwards.

The Department of Homeland Security has also defended wider conditions in detention centres, rejecting allegations of widespread neglect or inadequate care. In a statement, ICE said detainees receive appropriate treatment and oversight.

'This is the best healthcare many aliens have received in their entire lives. Meals are certified by dieticians,' ICE said. 'Ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority at ICE.'

Immigrant rights groups criticised the wording used, arguing that the agency's framing downplays concerns raised by detainees, legal representatives, and medical observers. DHS officials counter that claims of unsafe conditions are exaggerated and unsupported by internal assessments.

ICE Reporting Policy Has Changed: Who's Accountable Now?

Watchdog groups say the removal of post-release reporting requirements could make it harder to build a full picture of mortality linked to detention.

While ICE insists its revised policy is administrative rather than substantive, critics see it differently. For them, the question is not only what happens inside detention centres, but what happens in the fragile days after release.

A major example was Martin Vargas Arellano, a detainee at the Adelanto detention centre in California. According to a lawsuit filed by his family, he was released while already critically ill and died shortly afterwards. His case was used by advocates to argue that deaths just after release can still be closely tied to what happened in custody, especially if someone was seriously unwell at the point of release.

The argument from civil rights lawyers in that case was essentially that releasing someone in a coma or severe medical crisis does not sever responsibility in any meaningful way, because the medical situation began inside detention.

For now, the policy stands as written. Lawmakers and advocacy groups are expected to continue pressing for clearer reporting standards as ICE detainee numbers and reported deaths remain under close national scrutiny.