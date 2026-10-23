A Massachusetts father travelling with his family has been convicted of abusive sexual contact after a 17-year-old teen used her mobile phone to provide evidence of him inappropriately touching her during a commercial flight.

The verdict, delivered on 16 October 2026, followed a three-day federal jury trial concerning an incident aboard a JetBlue flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Boston on 30 August 2024.

US Attorney Leah B. Foley said the verdict held Jonathan Alan Lefman accountable for his conduct and sent a message that those who prey on vulnerable passengers would face justice. Lefman, 48, faces a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, with sentencing scheduled for 12 January 2027.

In-Flight Assault and Digital Evidence

Lefman was travelling with his wife and four children on a JetBlue flight when he repeatedly reached through the gap between the back and bottom of the seat directly in front of him and touched the 17-year-old passenger's buttocks without her permission, according to prosecutors.

The teenager became aware of Lefman's actions after seeing his reflection leaning between the seats in the seatback monitor in front of her. On the final occasion, she used her phone camera to record his fingers protruding through the gap between the back and bottom of her seat.

Prosecutors indicate the contact occurred multiple times during the flight and while the aircraft was on the ground pending deplaning in Boston. The passenger also filmed him as passengers were exiting the aircraft.

Immediate Confrontation and Federal Arrest

After the passengers disembarked, an adult female family member who had been travelling in a different row reported Lefman's conduct to a JetBlue supervisor and confronted him, showing the video of his fingers as evidence, according to the Justice Department. Lefman initially claimed he had been stretching and apologised.

The case was investigated by federal authorities, with assistance from the Boston Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police, according to the Justice Department.

Lefman was arrested in February 2025 and indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2025 on one count of abusive sexual contact within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

US Attorney Foley stated the defendant repeatedly sexually abused a minor who was simply trying to travel safely on a commercial flight.

Lefman Faces Federal Sentencing in January 2027

Sentencing for the case is scheduled for 12 January 2027, before US District Judge Julia E. Kobic. The charge of abusive sexual contact within the special aircraft jurisdiction in the United States carries significant penalties.

Lefman faces a maximum sentence of up to two years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and five years to a lifetime of supervised release. Following the verdict, FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge, Ted E. Docks, said the outcome delivers justice for a teen who showed courage following an appalling act.

He also reaffirmed that passengers are entitled to feel safe in public transit environments. Under federal statutes, Judge Kobic will determine the final penalties by assessing the US sentencing guidelines alongside the records established during the trial.