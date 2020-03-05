Matt Reeves is receiving praise from Hollywood celebrities and fellow directors for his version of the Batmobile ahead of the release of his "The Batman" film.

The director teased what fans of DC's caped crusader can expect from the iconic batman ride in a series of photos from "The Batman." Reeves took to Twitter on Wednesday to share close-up images of the vehicle that will feature prominently in the film with lead star Robert Pattinson, who plays Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman. The actor also appears in the photos dressed in his Batsuit.

The images have since been viewed and retweeted over 75,000 times with fans and actors praising the physical appeal of the Batmobile. Actor Elijah Wood expressed his excitement to see more of the vehicle and of Reeves' creation. "Cannot wait for what you're crafting, Matt," he tweeted.

Even director for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Gunn, shared his compliments.

According to Cinema Blend, Reeves clearly had the "Batman" classic comics in mind for the Batmobile's design. It speaks of the Golden Age version, contrary to Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan's tank-like Batmobile.

Bruce Wayne's ride in Reeves' "The Batman" reportedly looks like it just added armour and gadgets, and Kevin Smith could not agree more. The director called it a "believable Batmobile" that would help throw the scent off Wayne as the vigilante. Smith praised Reeves' version of the Batmobile and shared his excitement to see more of "The Batman."

"I like it. Has a nice Adam West/Barris feel to it. It's a believable Batmobile that someone who's not a billionaire could build - which also helps throw people off the scent of Bruce Wayne being #TheBatman," Smith replied to Reeves' photos, adding, "Thanks for the early looks! We're all rooting for you!"

However, there were those who are not pleased with Reeves' iteration of the Batmobile, which is clearly a more subtle take from previous incarnations. Bale's ride from the "Dark Knight" films was more intimidating.

Pattinson's Batmobile, on the other hand, had fans thinking about Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) Dodge Charger from "The Fast & The Furious" films, albeit it is supercharged. It also resembles a Camaro.

Suffice to say, you really cannot please everyone. One fan even joked that the exposed rear engine in Reeves' Batmobile would be "great for deflecting bullets."