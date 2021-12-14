Max Verstappen has confirmed a number change for next season, after the Red Bull driver was crowned the 2021 F1 world champion on Sunday. The Dutch racer overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to take his 10th win of the season and win his maiden Drivers' Championship trophy.

The 24-year-old's first world championship title will now earn him the right to use the car number one, if he chooses to, on his car next season. Under F1's permanent number system that was introduced in 2014, the #1 was reserved for the reigning champion, and Verstappen has confirmed that it will grace his car when pre-season testing begins ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Verstappen has thus far used #33 since making his debut in the sport, but admitted a few weeks prior to the season finale that he will use #1 next season, if he were to win the championship in Abu Dhabi. Now that his title win has been confirmed after Mercedes' protests were dismissed by the stewards, the Dutch racer told media that he will be changing his number next season.

"Yeah, I will run it," Verstappen said, as quoted on Motorsport.com. "How many times can you do that? I don't know, maybe it's the only time I can in my life. I think it's the best number out there. I will definitely put it on the car."

The number one will return to the grid for the first time since 2014 when then world champion Sebastian Vettel ran it on his car following the introduction of the permanent number system. He reverted to number five after being dethroned by Hamilton, but the Briton refused to switch his number from 44 to number one despite his multiple title triumphs in the following seasons.

Alexander Albon will return to the grid in 2022, and will be allowed to use his former #23 as the number did not reach its two-year expiry date. Meanwhile, Kimi Raikonnen's #7 will be up for grabs after the Finn announced his retirement from the sport following his 349th and final start at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.