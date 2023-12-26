Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is always all over the headlines, especially after his most dominant year yet. Despite constantly being in the spotlight, he rarely speaks about his personal life. However, in a recent interview, he opened up about his life at home with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet and her daughter, Penelope.

Piquet does not really need much introduction, being the daughter of another three-time F1 world champion, Nelson Piquet. She is often seen supporting Verstappen at the Paddock, and she is sometimes accompanied by her daughter.

Penelope Kvyat, now four years old, is Piquet's daughter from her previous relationship with Russian driver Daniil Kvyat. Incidentally, Kvyat also drove for Red Bull Racing between 2015 to 2016, where he was eventually replaced by none other than Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has been in the picture pretty much since Penelope was less than a year old, and he admitted that their relationship is something that he has learned to navigate. He told TIME: "I'm not the father, that's not the aim. It's always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has."

He confirmed that while Piquet and Kvyat are no longer together, the former couple are co-parenting and the Russian continues to be in his daughter's life. Most importantly, Verstappen believes that's exactly how it should be.

However, he also spoke about his own relationship with the four-year-old. "I see her every day when I'm at home. We get on very well. She's very cute."

Recently, a video even surfaced of Penelope clinging on to Verstappen while he is telling her that it's time for her shower. He had his headphones on and was livestreaming when the little girl started clinging to him while obviously trying to avoid the shower.

It was an adorable exchange caught on camera, with Penelope calling Verstappen "Maxie" while he is patiently telling the child to have her shower before she can come back to join him.

Verstappen clearly spends a lot of time on his computer as well as on the racing simulator. "I watch other sports, but there's nothing really that I'm really passionate about," Verstappen said.

Piquet meanwhile, makes sure that Verstappen stops and smells the roses once in a while. She admits that she has to put her foot down to pry him away from the screen. She said: "There have been times where I've been like, 'OK, time to switch off'. You have to give a gentle reminder that the sun is shining outside and, you know, there are other things to do."

The couple has now been together for at least four years, with Verstappen making things Instagram official at the start of 2020. At the time, Penelope was only a few months old, meaning she has had Verstappen in her life almost from the very beginning.

Just like any other celebrity couple, they have had their fair share of break-up rumours alternating with pressure about tying the knot. A recent social media controversy erupted after a video from the wedding of Kelly's brother started circulating online.

It shows Kelly failing to catch the bouquet, and then Verstappen appearing to celebrate. Then, it cuts to Kelly apparently berating Verstappen for his reaction. However, she has since hit back at the post saying that it was creatively edited to make a fake narrative.

"Wow. Very creative to put together two different clips and make up a story. Bravo,"she said sarcastically.

In any case, it seems as though things are going well between the couple, with Verstappen joining the Piquet family back in Brazil over the winter break.

Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen has admitted that the little family unit has helped her son in his career by giving him stability at home. "Kelly is of course a bit older. She has a little child. They've created some sort of a little family. And I think that Max maybe missed that when he was young. And I also think such stability has helped him in F1, as he knows that someone is waiting for him at home."

Kumpen also admitted that it helps a lot that Piquet comes from a racing pedigree, which allows her to understand Verstappen's career and life in and out of the paddock.