The 2021 Formula 1 championship battle is going down to the wire and as things heat up on the track, the situation is also becoming more complicated behind the scenes. After Friday afternoon's qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos, both championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are being investigated by race stewards.

First, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes came under scrutiny for a possible breach of rules related to the 85mm limit of the rear wing opening under DRS. The Briton took a surprise pole position on Friday, despite the earlier predictions putting the Red Bulls at an advantage in Brazil.

The Mercedes cars appear to be much quicker than expected, and an illegal tweak in the rear wing is being looked at as a possible reason for the advantage. Incidentally, it is the same exact rear wing that has landed the Red Bull star in trouble with the stewards.

While the FIA was yet to scrutinise the Mercedes, Verstappen took it upon himself to have a look at his rival's car. A video started to circulate on social media shortly after qualifying, and it appeared to show the Dutch driver getting out of his car to have a look at his own rear wing before walking over to the pole sitter's car.

The video shows Verstappen touching the rear wing of Hamilton's Mercedes twice while in parc ferme. The act has resulted in the championship leader being summoned by the FIA. As it turns out, he could have looked at the wings to compare, but touching his rival's car is illegal. Verstappen's move may have also compromised the evidence on Hamilton's alleged infringement.

The decision on Hamilton's rear wing issue won't be out until Saturday morning just hours before the sprint race. Verstappen is also awaiting any penalties that may result from his minor inspection of his main competitor's car.

According to the leaked FIA document, Verstappen is accused of a possible breach of Article 2.5.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code.

The said code states: "Inside the Parc Fermé, only the officials assigned may enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorised by the same officials or by the applicable regulations."