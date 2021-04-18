Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino has broken his silence about the speculations surrounding two of his star players, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. According to him, both players will likely still be with the club next season.

"The club want to win the Champions League and the aim of this club is to keep Neymar and Kylian so that they stay for many years," he said, as quoted by Marca.

PSG is currently still in contention to win the UEFA Champions League trophy after eliminating title holders Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. They will be facing Manchester City in the two-legged semi-finals next.

It is still a long way to go but Pochettino is confident of a good result. He knows that winning a prestigious title will be key in convincing the players to stay. "The objective is to keep the best players," he said.

Both have contracts that run until 2022, but they have also been linked with possible big moves this summer. Neymar Jr. has never been able to escape speculations about a possible return to FC Barcelona. However, the club is unlikely to cough up the cash that PSG will want for the Brazilian. Meanwhile, Mbappe has been a prime target for big European clubs like Real Madrid.

"[I am] equally optimistic with both. In three months, we have [developed] a very good relationship," Pochettino said. Since his arrival as a replacement to Thomas Tuchel, the Argentine has fostered a good relationship with the dressing room.

"Both players are very committed to the club. Any team would like to have them in their ranks. I am optimistic that they will stay." He was particularly confident that Mbappe will stay next season.

"I would fight with all my might for him to stay with us. After sharing a dressing room with Kylian for three months, I will fight with all my might for him to stay with us," he reiterated.

Before the transfer window comes along, PSG will have to focus on the task at hand. The Ligue 1 title is still within reach, but Lille has a 4-point advantage. Meanwhile, the UCL semi-finals are looming and Pep Guardiola will do everything that he can to push Manchester City through.

Incidentally, City is one of the few clubs who may be able to attract both Neymar and Mbappe.