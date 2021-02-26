Paris Saint-Germain is eager to confirm the contract renewal of star forward Kylian Mbappe. Sporting director Leonardo knows that they need to make a decision soon, and that there is a real possibility that other clubs are looking very attractive to the young Frenchman.

"I have been surprised by some of the talk surrounding Mbappe," Leonardo said, in an interview quoted by Marca. "He still has a full season [remaining on his contract]. His status at the club is more and more important and he is constantly shouldering more responsibilities."

This importance was further emphasised after Mbappe scored a hat-trick in their 4-1 victory against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League last week. Neymar Jr. has reportedly agreed to renew with PSG until 2026, and the club is keen on keeping their partnership intact.

However, other clubs are keen on signing Mbappe. Spanish giants Real Madrid have been linked with the Frenchman for a very long time, while Premier League side Liverpool has recently joined the list of suitors.

Mbappe knows his worth, and according to ESPN, he is seeking a salary that is equal or at least close to Neymar's monthly wage of €3 million. He also wants more control over his future, and is looking at having a release clause that may allow him the freedom to leave if another club makes an attractive offer.

It has been a difficult season for most clubs financially, thanks mostly to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Not many clubs can afford to make big money deals at the moment, and it will be prudent for Mbappe to make sure that he has his options open once clubs recover and have more spending power in the future.

Mbappe's current contract does not expire until 2022, but being such hot property, PSG is already seriously thinking about sealing the deal on that extension.