Heidi Bradshaw, the CEO of Dirty Dancing, is facing serious allegations as a wave of accusations emerges, depicting a workplace steeped in vulgarity, toxicity, and a disturbingly sexualised culture.

According to Nine-Fairfax, former employees of the Narang Bir-rong Aboriginal Corporation have come forward with claims of misconduct by the chief executive and a highly problematic work environment. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, ex-staff described the workplace under Bradshaw's leadership as 'vulgar' and 'toxic.'

Allegations Of A 'Toxic' Culture

Dozens of employees have reportedly left the organisation, which supports Indigenous children taken from their families, citing a 'toxic' work environment. According to The Herald, the charity, backed by nearly £7.34 million ($9.5 million) in New South Wales government grants for 2023-24, saw three of its seven board members step down last May.

This followed staff claims of psychological harm due to their work, though the organisation disputes these allegations. NBAC stated that the board's claims had no merit. According to Nine-Fairfax, past employees, a former carer, and a board member revealed a 'toxic' atmosphere within the organisation.

Charity boss accused over ‘highly sexualised workplace’:



NBAC CEO Heidi Bradshaw "allegedly dancing" at staff party.



Allegedly dancing?

The NBAC board, which spoke on behalf of Bradshaw, denied all allegations.

These employees allege executives displayed inappropriate behaviour, including sexualised actions and relationships with staff, alongside frequent, alcohol-heavy staff gatherings. The most notorious incident however, is a leaked video that shows Bradshaw performing a provocative 'Dirty Dancing' routine, shocking viewers. The footage quickly spread across social media, fuelling backlash and adding to the growing controversy surrounding her leadership.

With these serious allegations painting a disturbing picture of the workplace, the focus naturally shifts to the leader at the centre of it all: Heidi Bradshaw.

Heidi Bradshaw: The Face Of The Controversy

According to her Narang Bir-rong Aboriginal Corporation (NBAC) profile, Heidi Bradshaw identifies as a proud Wiradjuri and Yorta Yorta woman with roots in Darug and Gundungurra country. In 2021, she was named a 'Westfield Local Hero,' a program that honours those who've positively impacted their community.

The program's website portrays her as a passionate advocate and activist dedicated to empowering vulnerable Aboriginal children and giving them a voice. In her role as NBAC's CEO, Bradshaw aims to support disadvantaged Aboriginal families, working to lessen child protection issues and keep children out of the care system.

Driven by her own family's history of child protection issues, Heidi remains committed to her tireless work. 'As an Aboriginal woman, I am passionate about making a definitive change where we can all see and feel a difference,' she says.

Board And Department Responses

The allegations, detailed in reports from Nine-Fairfax, paint a picture of a 'toxic' workplace, starkly contrasting the organisation's mission. The NBAC board, in a statement released on behalf of the CEO, dismissed the claims.

'All matters raised have been thoroughly investigated and have either been found to have no basis or have been resolved to the board's satisfaction,' the board said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald.

'We have sought, and will continue to seek, appropriate advice, to engage with relevant authorities, and take steps to ensure the organisation operates with integrity and accountability,' the board added.

The New South Wales Department of Communities and Justice, responsible for out-of-home care, informed the Herald that it 'takes seriously and reviews all complaints received regarding contracted out-of-home care providers.'