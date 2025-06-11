Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Caught Kissing on Balcony During Venice Getaway, Internet Erupts.
The Grammy winner and Paper Towns actor were spotted kissing on a Venetian balcony, ending months of speculation about their relationship.
Romantic Balcony Photos Go Viral
Photos of Billie Eilish kissing actor Nat Wolff during a private moment on a balcony in Venice have gone viral, sparking a wave of negative reactions online.
The 22-year-old Grammy winner appeared affectionate with Wolff, known for roles in Paper Towns and The Naked Brothers Band, during what looked like a romantic Italian getaway.
Past Comments on Sexuality Resurface
Fans were quick to bring up Eilish's 2023 Variety interview, in which she admitted to being 'attracted to women.'
Though she didn't explicitly label her sexuality, her openness about same-sex attraction had led many to view her as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
The newly surfaced photos with Wolff have reignited conversations about whether her earlier statements were misleading.
Accusations of Mixed Messaging
This isn't the first time Billie Eilish's comments or visuals have sparked debate about her sexuality.
In 2021, the music video for Lost Cause—featuring an all-female cast in intimate scenes—was accused of queerbaiting. She captioned behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot with 'I love girls,' which some fans interpreted as a coming-out moment. Eilish never clarified the post.
Split Fan Reactions on Social Media
On platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, many users criticised her for what they see as inconsistent messaging. Some expressed disappointment, believing she had positioned herself within the queer community.
Others defended her, highlighting that sexuality can be fluid and that being seen with a man doesn't invalidate attraction to women.
No Public Statement from Billie or Nat
Neither Billie Eilish nor Nat Wolff has commented publicly on the viral images. Eilish has long preferred to keep her dating life private and rarely addresses tabloid coverage or fan speculation.
Online Scrutiny Continues
As discussions around the Billie Eilish kiss in Venice continue to trend, the situation underscores the pressure on celebrities to define and defend their identities in the public eye—especially when earlier comments are held under constant review by online communities.
