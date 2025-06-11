Romantic Balcony Photos Go Viral

Photos of Billie Eilish kissing actor Nat Wolff during a private moment on a balcony in Venice have gone viral, sparking a wave of negative reactions online.

The 22-year-old Grammy winner appeared affectionate with Wolff, known for roles in Paper Towns and The Naked Brothers Band, during what looked like a romantic Italian getaway.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were seen while sharing a kiss. pic.twitter.com/BuhZoMLg8H — 📸 (@metgalacrave) June 8, 2025

Past Comments on Sexuality Resurface

Fans were quick to bring up Eilish's 2023 Variety interview, in which she admitted to being 'attracted to women.'

Though she didn't explicitly label her sexuality, her openness about same-sex attraction had led many to view her as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The newly surfaced photos with Wolff have reignited conversations about whether her earlier statements were misleading.

friendly reminder to everyone questioning billie’s sexuality or bringing up the “queerbaiting” allegations again. pic.twitter.com/o2JBBNOMGL — violet ✿ (@violetbils) June 8, 2025

Accusations of Mixed Messaging

This isn't the first time Billie Eilish's comments or visuals have sparked debate about her sexuality.

In 2021, the music video for Lost Cause—featuring an all-female cast in intimate scenes—was accused of queerbaiting. She captioned behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot with 'I love girls,' which some fans interpreted as a coming-out moment. Eilish never clarified the post.

Jojo siwa, fletcher, clairo and billie eilish got a man during this pride month and it's only 8th day of it. Should we wait for plot twist from Ellen DeGeneres? pic.twitter.com/oBQLyaRK0a — jesus (@whitegirl2137) June 8, 2025

Split Fan Reactions on Social Media

On platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, many users criticised her for what they see as inconsistent messaging. Some expressed disappointment, believing she had positioned herself within the queer community.

billie eilish dating a man... and he's 30... which means at least 2 more weeks of bisexual and age gap discourse pic.twitter.com/kgiquoe01j — lux...... again (@outofloveeee) June 8, 2025

Others defended her, highlighting that sexuality can be fluid and that being seen with a man doesn't invalidate attraction to women.

here comes the sexuality police… give billie a damn break she can date whoever she wants to pic.twitter.com/n049HsH7P9 — 𝙧𝙤𝙗𝙮 ✩ (@buddysrdv) June 8, 2025

No Public Statement from Billie or Nat

Neither Billie Eilish nor Nat Wolff has commented publicly on the viral images. Eilish has long preferred to keep her dating life private and rarely addresses tabloid coverage or fan speculation.

Online Scrutiny Continues

As discussions around the Billie Eilish kiss in Venice continue to trend, the situation underscores the pressure on celebrities to define and defend their identities in the public eye—especially when earlier comments are held under constant review by online communities.