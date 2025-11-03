Once forgotten hotels along Blackpool's iconic seafront are lighting up again, and one rising investor is behind the transformation.

At just 36, Damien Cheeseman, founder of DC Properties, is leading a quiet revolution in British hospitality. In less than a year, he has taken control of 11 hotels worth around £4 million (approximately $5.2 million) using a mix of management contracts, rent-to-rent agreements, and a major lease option, all with minimal upfront capital. The results speak for themselves: occupancy rates up by 22%, average refurbishments of £32,000 ($42,271) per hotel, and ten new jobs created for local residents.

A Builder Turned Visionary

Before moving into property full-time, Cheeseman worked successfully in the building industry, but he always felt drawn to something bigger. After being recommended to property mentor Samuel Leeds, he attended a £1 crash course that would change the direction of his life.

'I knew the moment I walked into that training that property was where I was meant to be,' Cheeseman says. 'It wasn't just about buying buildings. It was about creating something that matters, regenerating places people had given up on.'

He went on to complete further training and developed a business model that allows him to scale rapidly without heavy acquisition costs. By combining strategic management agreements, creative deal structures, and refurbishment expertise, Cheeseman has built a business that's not only profitable but also purpose-driven.

Why Blackpool?

His early projects were scattered across the UK, but when Cheeseman saw the opportunity within Blackpool's regeneration zone, he made the town his focus.

'Blackpool is full of potential,' he explains. 'There are great properties, great people, and millions of visitors every year. All it needed was fresh energy and proper management. That's what DC Properties brings.'

He now manages 15 hotels with a goal to reach 20 by March 2026 and 25 by the end of that year. Each property receives a modern refresh, from improved interiors to better guest experiences, designed to raise standards and boost local tourism.

Mentorship and Momentum

Cheeseman credits his breakthrough to mentorship and mindset. 'Samuel Leeds taught me how to think like an investor, not a tradesman,' he says. 'It's not about what you earn from one job, it's about what you build for the long term.'

Samuel Leeds, who has trained thousands of investors across the UK, recognises Cheeseman's journey as exceptional.

'Damien's story shows what happens when knowledge meets action,' Leeds said. 'He's gone from tradesman to millionaire investor and, more importantly, he's creating real jobs and real change. That's the kind of success that makes me proud as a mentor.'

The Blueprint for Regeneration

Cheeseman believes his model can work anywhere in the UK where there's both demand and vision. 'We're proving you can revive entire areas without huge upfront funding,' he says. 'The key is good management, strong systems, and genuine care for the properties and people involved.'

With more hotel deals in negotiation and further enquiries coming in, DC Properties is poised for nationwide growth. Cheeseman's ambition is simple but bold: to help restore the heart of Britain's hospitality industry one town at a time.

As coastal towns across the country look for ways to attract investment, Damien Cheeseman's story offers a powerful blueprint for how smart property strategy and local passion can bring communities back to life.