Fans of Megan Thee Stallion are raising questions after social media posts claimed her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, was spotted at a New Year's Eve party with a woman alleged to be his ex-girlfriend.

The claims, which emerged from a widely followed fan account on X, have fuelled intense online discussion, drawing attention to the couple's relationship at the start of the new year.

The post, shared by an account with around 125,000 followers, suggested that fans noticed Thompson at a NYE gathering alongside his ex-girlfriend and further alleged that he had recently re-followed her on Instagram.

While none of the details have been independently verified, the post quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of reactions across platforms.

What Fans Say Happened on New Year's Eve

According to the fan account, images and sightings from a New Year's Eve party prompted speculation that Thompson was in close proximity to a former partner.

The post did not identify the woman by name and did not provide confirmation beyond fan observations. Despite the lack of verification, screenshots and commentary were widely shared, amplifying the claim within hours.

The wording of the post focused on what fans believed they saw rather than stating the situation as fact.

That distinction has been central to how the story has spread, with much of the conversation framed around questions rather than conclusions.

Fans noticed Megan's boyfriend Klay Thompson at a NYE party with his EX girlfriend😬😬... who he also allegedly just recently started following on Instagram again 👀👀🚨 I guess they can't help but cheat on Megan? WOW 😩



Not my screenshot !! 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/fuhDuImNDm — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) January 4, 2026

Instagram Activity Adds Fuel to the Story

Alongside the NYE party claims, the fan account alleged that Thompson had recently re-followed his ex-girlfriend on Instagram.

For many fans, this detail intensified scrutiny, as social media activity is often viewed as a signal of personal dynamics in celebrity relationships.

Digital culture experts frequently note that re-following an account does not necessarily indicate renewed contact or romantic involvement.

However, in high-profile relationships, even minor online actions can trigger significant speculation.

How Megan Thee Stallion's Fans Are Reacting

Reactions among Megan Thee Stallion's supporters have been swift and emotional. Some fans expressed concern and disappointment, while others urged caution, pointing out that the claims remain unverified and based solely on online observation.

A number of users criticised the rush to judgement, stressing that neither party has addressed the situation publicly.

The discussion has also reignited broader conversations about privacy and the pressure placed on celebrities whose relationships play out under constant digital surveillance.

What Has Not Been Confirmed

As of now, neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Klay Thompson has commented on the allegations. There has been no confirmation that the woman at the NYE party was Thompson's ex-girlfriend, nor any verification of the Instagram re-follow claim beyond fan reports.

No official statements, photographs from the event, or corroborating sources have emerged to substantiate the story. The situation remains grounded in social media speculation rather than verified reporting.

Why Celebrity Relationships Face Intense Scrutiny

Megan Thee Stallion's global profile means her personal life often attracts heightened attention. Combined with Thompson's status as an NBA star, even routine appearances can become headline material.

Analysts note that fan communities increasingly act as informal investigators, tracking movements and online behaviour in real time.

This dynamic can blur the line between observation and assumption, particularly when content spreads rapidly without confirmation.