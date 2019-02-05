It's been 15 years since "The Princess Diaries" sequel movie was released, which means it's been that long since fans last saw Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis and Julie Andrews' Queen Clarisse Renaldi. Luckily, it appears that isn't the last time they'll ever see those characters again.

During the Jan. 24 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Hathaway opened up about a third "Princess Diaries" movie and even revealed that it's well on its way to becoming a reality.

"There is a script for the third movie," the actress shared. "I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it."

The film franchise, which is based on Meg Cabot's novel series of the same name, first began in 2001 with the original movie, which saw American teenager Mia learn that she's actually the Princess of Genovia, and her aunt is the Queen.

Fans of real-life royals, like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, are likely already fans of this iconic royal movie series. So, it's a good thing they'll likely be getting another installment of it.

"It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it," Hathaway continued about the status of "Princess Diaries 3."

All fans can do now is hope the script is exactly what the "Princess Diaries" cast is looking for and that the movie makes its way to theaters sooner rather than later.