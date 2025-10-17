It was meant to be a fairytale day at Windsor Castle, but Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal during Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding reportedly turned jubilation into fury for Sarah Ferguson.

According to royal insiders and newly resurfaced reports, the Duchess of York was 'livid' that Meghan's announcement stole the spotlight from her daughter's nuptials — sparking whispers of a rift that still simmers quietly within royal circles today.

Royal Showdown at Windsor

Princess Eugenie's lavish wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 was expected to be one of the most joyous royal events of the decade. Yet, according to Finding Freedom authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the celebration was overshadowed when Meghan Markle announced she was expecting her first child with Prince Harry.

The revelation, made just before or during the wedding festivities, allegedly left both Fergie and Eugenie blindsided. 'It did not go down particularly well,' the authors note — a sentiment echoed by multiple palace insiders cited by The Mirror.

Fergie's Reported Fury and Damage Control

The Duchess of York, then 59, was said to be furious that the joyous news eclipsed her daughter's long-awaited day.

Determined to reclaim attention, Ferguson flooded her social media with wedding photos, from her radiant mother-of-the-bride moments to candid family snapshots — a subtle but pointed reminder of what the day was meant to celebrate.

An insider quoted by The Mirror remarked: 'She was miffed, to put it mildly. The focus should have been entirely on Eugenie and Jack, but the baby news completely overshadowed the event. It was classic Meghan — all eyes on her.'

Harry Defends Meghan's Timing

Prince Harry, however, painted a different picture in his 2023 memoir Spare. He wrote that he and Meghan wanted to privately share their pregnancy joy with family before the news became public.

'Eugenie was getting married to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for them,' he explained. 'The gatherings connected to the wedding gave us a chance to tell family members one by one.'

Harry also recalled that his father, King Charles III, was 'delighted' by the news, though his version did little to silence the perception that the timing had offended palace walls.

Lingering Royal Resentment

Though neither woman has publicly commented, royal analysts suggest the episode deepened subtle tensions between the Sussexes and the Yorks. 'For Fergie, it was her daughter's big day — for Meghan, it became a PR moment,' said one commentator to The Express.

Even years later, whispers of animosity persist — a reminder that, in the royal family, personal joy can quickly become public controversy.

The Aftermath

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in May 2019 and Lilibet in June 2021. While life has moved on, sources maintain that Ferguson never quite forgave the perceived slight. 'It wasn't about the baby — it was about respect,' one insider said. 'Fergie's daughter's wedding was taken from her, and she's never forgotten it.'

Whether the feud is fact or folklore, the incident remains one of the most dissected royal flashpoints of the decade — a tale of timing, pride, and the fragile balance of royal hierarchy.