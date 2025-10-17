Just when the Royal Family thought the shadow of Jeffrey Epstein had begun to recede, a voice from the grave has returned to unleash a firestorm. Virginia Giuffre, in a posthumous memoir set to shock the world, has levelled her most explosive accusation yet against Prince Andrew, detailing a sordid sex 'orgy' involving the Duke, Epstein, and as many as eight other underage girls.

The book, titled Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was completed before Giuffre's tragic death in April 2025 and is scheduled for release on 21 October. Its contents promise to escalate the scandal that has plagued the monarchy in a deeply personal and disturbing way, ensuring the Duke of York remains at the centre of this grim narrative.

Prince Andrew's Alleged 'Birthright': The Chilling Details

One of the most chilling claims in the memoir is Giuffre's portrayal of Prince Andrew's demeanour during their alleged encounters. She writes that he acted 'friendly enough, but still entitled, as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.'

This sentiment, she claims, was present from their very first alleged meeting in 2001 at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home. Giuffre recounts running a bath for the prince before they moved to the bedroom for an episode that lasted under 30 minutes. She claims Andrew caressed her feet and, upon finishing, uttered a clipped 'thank you.'

The following morning, Giuffre alleges that Maxwell praised her performance, saying, 'You did well. The prince had fun'. Epstein is alleged to have rewarded her with $15,000 for 'servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.''

The Explosive 'Orgy' Allegation That Implicates Prince Andrew

While Giuffre's previous claims have been shocking, her memoir details an encounter that marks a dramatic escalation. The alleged orgy took place on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little St. James. In an excerpt, Giuffre writes, 'Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls and I had sex together.'

She provides further harrowing detail, claiming the other girls 'appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn't really speak English.' According to the memoir, Epstein cruelly joked that they were 'the easiest girls to get along with.' This accusation moves the narrative from alleged one-on-one encounters to claims of organised group sexual activity involving minors.

Prince Andrew, His Denials, and a Multi-Million Payout

Prince Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied all allegations. During a now-infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, he stated, 'I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.' Despite his public denials, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022. While the exact figure was not disclosed, it was reported to be a multi-million dollar sum paid to explicitly avoid any admission of liability.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the new allegations published in the memoir. However, legal experts suggest that while the settlement prevents Giuffre from pursuing further legal action, the raw and specific nature of her posthumous account could reignite public and political pressure for a renewed investigation.

A Posthumous Plea for Justice and Accountability

Giuffre's decision to have her story published after her death adds a haunting and powerful layer to her final words. In Nobody's Girl, she confronts the immense psychological toll of her ordeal, describing the nightmares and self-blame she endured living under Epstein's shadow.

She also issues a direct challenge to the U.S. government and law enforcement, questioning why more powerful figures have not been prosecuted, given the mountain of evidence seized from Epstein's properties.

Campaigners are now calling for the memoir to be treated not just as a sensational royal scandal, but as a final, desperate call for structural reform in how allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking are handled, particularly when the accused are protected by immense wealth and institutional secrecy.