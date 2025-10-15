When Meghan Markle appeared at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month, her arrival took even the most seasoned fashion insiders by surprise. But according to the brand's new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, the Duchess's appearance was not part of a grand publicity plan — it was her idea.

'Meghan and I met some years ago, and we've been texting ever since', Piccioli told The Cut. 'She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show. There was no strategy or big orchestration. I didn't tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise. In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful.'

Markle, 44, made a quietly dramatic entrance at the Balenciaga Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris on 4 October, dressed in a white cape-style tunic and matching trousers. Her appearance, the first at a major fashion event in years, quickly dominated social media and celebrity headlines.

Markle's Attendance Due to Frienship

A spokesperson for the Duchess later clarified that she attended 'in support of Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of creative director for the house'. The spokesperson added: 'Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage. She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga.'

However, her presence was not without controversy. Critics were quick to recall Balenciaga's 2022 scandal over an advertising campaign featuring children with bondage-style teddy bears. One X user commented, 'Pairing her child safety advocacy with a brand notorious for its 2022 kid-in-bondage ad scandal makes her a raging hypocrite and tone deaf false virtue. The hypocrisy of her scheme screams louder than her outfit. She's banking on headlines, not integrity, hoping the glitz buries the backlash. Such classic Markle, always chasing clout over conscience.'

The Duchess Allegedly Laughed When a Model Almost Tripped

The reaction intensified when a model appeared to trip on the runway. Journalist Charlotte Griffiths told GB News, 'At one point ... a model tripped ... She burst out laughing. And then she obviously realised that was quite a cruel thing to do, so she sort of covered it up.' Representatives for the Duchess later denied that Markle had been laughing at the model.

For Piccioli, though, the moment was less about spectacle and more about sincerity. In his telling, Markle's appearance was not a choreographed stunt but a gesture of friendship — a simple message of support for a designer she has long admired.