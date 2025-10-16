Prince William is said to be determined to protect the monarchy's public image by drawing clear boundaries with both Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson, two Duchesses whose names continue to dominate headlines for all the wrong reasons.

William's Reported Strategy to Protect the Monarchy

A column by royal editor Emily Andrews in The Mail on Sunday claims the Prince of Wales views their independent ventures—and ongoing media attention—as potential distractions from the royal family's central mission. While Buckingham Palace has issued no comment, the speculation adds fresh intrigue to an already delicate royal balancing act.

According to Andrews, the Prince of Wales, 43, is said to believe that both Duchesses have, in different ways, complicated the royal family's reputation. The analysis published in October 2025 and later circulated via Magzter suggested that William views firm boundaries as essential to safeguarding the Crown's credibility.

The commentary follows recent developments that have once again placed the two women in headlines: Meghan's expanding portfolio of media ventures in the United States and Ferguson's ongoing efforts to restore her public standing after renewed scrutiny of her past financial dealings and historic association with Jeffrey Epstein.

While no official palace statement has addressed the article's claims, Andrews' piece reflects ongoing debate within royal circles about how much independence former members of the Firm should maintain once they step away from official duties.

Separate Paths, Similar Controversies

Both Meghan and Ferguson have charted distinct paths since they departed from royal life. Meghan, now based in Montecito, California, has continued to build her media brand through Netflix and Archewell, including her upcoming lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. Ferguson, meanwhile, has remained in the UK, supporting her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie while engaging in charity work.

Andrews wrote that the two Duchesses share 'an ability to attract controversy,' albeit for different reasons. Meghan's decision to speak publicly about royal life has drawn criticism from traditionalists, while Ferguson's past financial controversies have occasionally resurfaced despite her philanthropic efforts.

In The Mail on Sunday feature, Andrews argued that Prince William sees such public exposure as potentially distracting from the monarchy's broader mission. 'William wants to cut them both out for the good of the family,' she wrote, a claim that remains speculative and unverified by official sources.

The Crown's Balancing Act

Royal analysts note that the column's observations align with a long-standing challenge faced by senior royals: how to modernise the monarchy while maintaining control of its public narrative. King Charles III, who has prioritised a 'slimmed-down' monarchy since his accession, is said by experts to prefer quiet diplomacy over confrontation.

The article's framing of Meghan and Ferguson as 'modern threats' to royal image is opinion-based rather than evidentiary, yet it underscores the sensitivity surrounding royal commentary in an era of heightened media scrutiny.

Despite persistent speculation, both Duchesses remain active in their respective fields. Meghan continues to advocate for women's empowerment and humanitarian causes through her Archewell Foundation, while Ferguson has focused on children's welfare and mental health initiatives.

No Official Word From The Palace

As of mid-October 2025, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not addressed Andrews' claims. Without verifiable confirmation, the story remains journalistic commentary rather than fact.

Nevertheless, the article has reignited conversation about how far the royal family should go in controlling its narrative. In an era of social media and 24-hour news cycles, perception is power—and once lost, it is difficult to reclaim.

Whether through discretion or distance, Prince William appears intent on ensuring that the monarchy's image remains untarnished amid ever-shifting public expectations.