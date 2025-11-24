Meghan Markle recently graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar in what appears to be her first in recent years.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Markle worked as an actress in the United States. Therefore, the Duchess of Sussex was used to sitting down for interviews and being featured in magazines.

However, she had to give up this side of her life to fit the expectations imposed on her as a member of the royal family.

Since Markle is no longer directly tied to the royals following her and Prince Harry's decision to return to her home country, it seems she is embracing her formerly busy celebrity schedule.

But just like in previous years, anything Markle does is immediately criticised by detractors.

Is Meghan Markle Copying Princess Diana?

The magazine shared a video of Markle's recent photoshoot with them, and her snaps were likened to pictures of the late Princess Diana.

TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan went as far as calling the Duchess of Sussex 'toxic' for trying to impersonate her mother-in-law. He also accused Markle of trying to be Prince Harry's mom.

'This woman is trying to be Prince Harry's mom. She's trying to be Princess Diana, and that is worrying, he said.

O'Sullivan showed side-by-side pictures of Markle and Princess Diana and compared each one.

Meghan Markle Poses Like Princess Diana

One of the first photos the talk show host showed viewers features Markle and Princess Diana both wearing the same shade of red. Their poses are dissimilar, but the fact that they are wearing a dress in the same colour resulted in a negative reaction.

Another photo shows Princess Diana staring directly at the camera with her hands under her chin. Beside it is a photo of Markle with her hand resting on the side of her head.

'There are about five or six photos in Harper's Bazaar. If you go back in time, Meghan is simply recreating former photographic poses by Princess Diana. Now, if you want to extrapolate that to she's sort of trying to be her husband's mother, I mean, I'm sorry, but that is weird's feel,' O'Sullivan said.

Another host accused Markle of having Prince Harry's Oedipus complex and said that the latter is obsessed with his late mother. The host added that it has been Markle's mission to copy Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle Wore Outfits Similar to Princess Diana

This isn't the first time Markle has been accused of copying Princess Diana. In 2019, a very pregnant Markle stepped out in public to attend the Commonwealth Day. She was photographed in a green Erdem coat reminiscent of Princess Diana's outfit from 1982.

Princess Diana made headlines in 1996 for her form-fitting purple Versace dress. Markle wore the same shade of purple when she attended the One Young World charity event in 2019.

Both Markle and Princess Diana have been photographed in red strappy dresses. In 1995, the Princess of Wales wore an off-shoulder razorback dress at a dinner event. Markle wore hers when she attended a gala in Los Angeles last year.

Markle and Princess Diana have also paired their red and purple outfits almost exactly alike. When Prince Harry's mom went to Hong Kong in 1989, she wore a red coat and purple skirt to the outing. Markle, on the other hand, wore a red trench coat and a full purple dress during a royal visit in 2019.