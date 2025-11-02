Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of upstaging Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Princess Eugenie's, wedding day back in 2018.

According to reports, Ferguson was not thrilled with Prince Harry and Markle's decision to announce their first pregnancy on the same day that Princess Eugenie walked down the aisle.

In her attempt to bring the attention back to her daughter, Ferguson reportedly posted several photos from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding on her social media account.

According to The Express, this was an intentional swipe at Prince Harry and Markle.

Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that Princess Eugenie wasn't especially thrilled with the timing of Prince Harry and Markle's announcement.

Prince Harry Recounts His, Meghan Markle's Baby Announcement At Princess Eugenie's Wedding

In his memoir 'The Spare,' the dad of two recounted the time when he and his wife told their relatives that they were expecting Archie. However, Prince Harry never said that this became an issue with his cousin.

'Euge was getting married to Jack and we were deliriously happy for them and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favorite people... Also, the various gatherings connected to the wedding would give us a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news,' he wrote in his book.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have Fallen Out With Princess Eugenie?

Earlier this year, controversial British host Piers Morgan claimed that Prince Eugenie has officially fallen out with Prince Harry and Markle. A source told Closer Online that it all started after the Sussexes saw Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with Morgan.

Prince Harry and Markle have a complicated relationship with Morgan. The mom of two used to be friends with the host. However, he previously claimed that the "Suits" star ghosted him after she started dating Prince Harry.

How Prince Andrew's Scandal Affects His Daughters, Ex-Wife

Meanwhile, old stories about the royals are seemingly resurfacing due to the controversy that Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, are in.

The former Duke of York was recently stripped of all his royal titles. He was also asked to vacate his years-long home, the Royal Lodge. According to reports, this means that Queen Elizabeth's son will no longer receive legal protection from the royals.

King Charles' decision came on the heels of the ongoing claims that Prince Andrew sexually abused the late Virginia Giuffre. As of writing, Prince Andrew continues to deny the allegations.

And even though Ferguson is no longer with Prince Andrew, there are claims that she and her daughters can never escape the royal's scandal.

Key developments:



Eviction: Andrew has been served formal notice to surrender the lease on the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor, his home for over 20 years. He will be moved to "alternative private accommodation."



Sarah Ferguson: Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who also… pic.twitter.com/NwWni0dXbN — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) October 31, 2025

According to The BBC, several charities dropped Ferguson as their patron and ambassador. As of writing, the only charity she is actively involved in is Sarah's Trust, which she started.

Ferguson, who has also authored a handful of children's books, is set to release another one this month. The publication revealed that the release date of her latest venture was originally scheduled for October 9, but it was moved to November 28.

According to Page Six, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will get to keep their royal titles in accordance with King George V's Letter Patent of 1917. It is only their parents who will be affected by the recent changes.