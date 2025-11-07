Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for 14 years, and it seems their relationship is stronger than ever. In fact, even though divorce is legal in the United Kingdom, the dad of three reportedly vowed never to go down this route.

During his conversation with Eugene Levy on 'The Reluctant Traveler' Prince William acknowledged the drama and stress surrounding the divorce of King Charles and Princess Diana.

Prince William References King Charles, Princess Diana's Divorce In An Interview

Back in 1996, when Prince William was just 14 years old, his parents decided to end their years-long marriage very publicly. At the time, King Charles was rumoured to be having an affair with his now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Princess Diana, on the other hand, was also linked to different men. And just months after they announced their split, Prince William's mom passed away in a tragic car crash.

'I know that the drama and the stress when you're small really affects you when you're older,' Prince William said in reference to his parents' split.

Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate 13th wedding anniversary with never-before-seen photo https://t.co/KoaFM2xFIj pic.twitter.com/br7JJGbLPa — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 29, 2024

Prince William Doesn't Want His Kids To Have Divorced Parents

A source told Radar Online, that Prince William doesn't want his children to experience what he and Prince Harry went through.

'William vowed from a very young age to spare his own children the trauma he went through. From his perspective, divorce will never be an option,' the source said.

The source added that even though Prince William rarely addressed his parents' divorce, this doesn't mean he wasn't affected by it.

'It hit William extremely hard and took him a long time to recover,' the source said.

As the future king of Britain, Prince William also wants to make sure that no divorce scandal will ever plague the monarchy again.

'The chaos that ensued during his parents' breakup was very damaging in terms of public perception and family morale. As future king, William is fiercely determined to avoid that at all costs,' the source said.

Prince William, Kate Middleton's Romance Started In School

Prince William and Middleton's relationship started while they were studying at St. Andrews University. But the beginning of their romance wasn't always smooth sailing.

In fact, the royal couple split shortly after they started dating each other. After all, they had very different priorities.

But just months later, Prince William reached out to Middleton and they rekindled their romance. The rest is history from then on.

Before Prince William and Middleton tied the knot, they already experienced what it's like to live with each other. In a previous interview, Prince William revealed that he and Middleton lived in an apartment with their other friends. Eventually, the royal couple moved in together.

'When I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners, and all that would happen was, I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire, and she'd be sitting in the background just trying to help and [then] taking control of the whole situation,' he said (via People).

Prince William and Middleton tied the knot in 2011. They have been blessed with three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.