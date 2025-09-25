Meghan Markle is facing renewed scrutiny as reports claim she has become 'noticeably clingier' to Prince Harry following his private meeting with King Charles earlier this month in London.

The Duke of Sussex's short but significant reunion with his father has reignited speculation about whether the couple's California life might be tested by fragile royal relations. While palace officials confirm only the meeting itself, tabloid insiders allege Meghan is determined to keep Harry focused on the family they have built in the United States.

Prince Harry's Private Meeting With King Charles

On 10 September 2025, Prince Harry travelled to London for what Buckingham Palace described as a 'private tea' with King Charles at Clarence House.

The meeting lasted less than an hour. Reporters outside captured Harry's arrival and departure, but palace aides refused to disclose any details about what was discussed. The brevity of the encounter underscored the delicacy of the relationship.

When asked about the meeting at a later engagement, Harry told journalists that his father was 'great'. Though only one word, the remark was widely interpreted as a symbolic olive branch, suggesting tentative steps towards reconciliation.

This was the first confirmed face-to-face meeting between Harry and Charles in months. Their strained relationship has been well documented, particularly since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and later aired grievances in interviews and in Harry's memoir 'Spare'. Against that backdrop, even a short exchange is seen as highly significant.

Reports of Meghan's 'Clingier' Behaviour

Outlets reported that unnamed insiders close to the Sussexes claim Meghan has been 'noticeably clingier' since Harry's UK visit. The sources alleged she has organised additional date nights and increased affectionate gestures to 'remind him where his loyalties lie'.

The claims have not been substantiated by Meghan or Harry and rely entirely on anonymous sourcing, a common feature of tabloid coverage of the couple.

Nevertheless, such stories attract considerable attention. They feed into a recurring media narrative that frames Meghan as wary of Harry's ties to his family, particularly at moments when he reconnects with senior royals. Critics of the coverage argue that this framing reinforces stereotypes and oversimplifies the dynamics of their marriage.

This is not the first time similar claims have circulated. During the couple's decision to leave royal duties, some commentators portrayed Meghan as the driving force behind Harry's choices. Harry, however, has consistently stated in interviews that stepping back was his decision, citing the need to protect his family from intense media intrusion.

What the Couple Has Said Publicly

In contrast to the anonymous reports, Harry and Meghan have chosen to present a measured public image. Their most recent joint appearance was on ABC's 20/20 special, "The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland", which aired on 21 September 2025.

In the broadcast, they reflected on family trips with their children and emphasised themes of togetherness and joy. The programme included light-hearted anecdotes, deliberately steering away from royal controversies.

Their public remarks display stability and unity, standing in stark contrast to tabloid narratives suggesting private tension. The divergence highlights the gap between what the couple themselves communicate and what is reported by anonymous sources.

Meghan and Harry's marriage remains under relentless public scrutiny, shaped as much by media framing as by their own words — and for now, the truth of their relationship sits somewhere between palace confirmation and tabloid conjecture.