Melania Trump has been given a lot of nicknames, most notably "The Portrait" by her step-daughter Ivanka Trump for rarely speaking, and Melania Antoinette by social media users for focusing on property renovations in the middle of a crisis like French queen Marie Antoinette. However, one would hardly expect the former first lady to earn a Disney princess' name as her moniker.

Nonetheless, a new book has revealed that Melania earned the nickname of "Rapunzel" during her time in the White House, as per The Washington. Stephanie Grisham, who worked as Donald Trump's press secretary and chief of staff to the former FLOTUS, claims in her upcoming book "I'll Take Your Questions Now" that the name Rapunzel was chosen by Secret Service due to Melania's love of staying inside the house despite her very-public role.

Grisham said that the secret service compared Melania to the Disney princess as she too rarely left the confines of the White House like the character who was trapped in a tower. Grisham added that the agents even used to request the assignment of protecting Melania as it allowed them to spend more time with their families.

Grisham has made a number of startling disclosures about Melania in her book, including that she slept through part of the election night and initially refused to renounce the Capitol riots. The former White House aide also finally told the truth behind Melania's famous "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" Zara jacket after years of speculations about it.

In an entire chapter dedicated to the controversy, Grisham wrote that she was too busy organising Melania's visit to migrant children in Texas to keep her from making the questionable fashion choice. Though the then-president Donald Trump tweeted at the time that his wife was sending a message to the "Fake News Media," the truth is that he was equally shocked with the jacket. Grisham was with the couple in the Oval Office when Donald asked Melania, "What the hell were you thinking?"