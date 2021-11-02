Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has sent out a clear warning to George Russell about how the team always comes first. The current Williams driver will join the Silver Arrows in 2022 to partner Lewis Hamilton and Wolff is not keen to see a repeat of the Nico Rosberg-Hamilton friction that almost caused a breakdown within the team.

The Austrian is aware that the two drivers are bound to come up against each other on the track, and there's just one simple rule, race hard but "no contact." Wolff made it clear that he is not averse to benching one driver if things get out of hand and confirmed that he was on the verge of taking that decision during the height of the Rosberg-Hamilton rivalry.

"I was close to putting a driver on the bench when it was Lewis and Rosberg. Twice. In 2014 and 2016. I said I would judge over 48 hours whether one needed to sit out. I still don't know who it would have been," Wolff told the Daily Mail.

Wolff is almost certain that Mercedes will not witness a similar "animosity" between the two British racers, even if Russell comes into the team and races hard against his more experienced multiple world champion teammate. The Mercedes chief is certain that the Williams driver is aware of the boundaries that should not be crossed, and simply wants there to be a healthy respect between Hamilton and his young compatriot.

"George Russell is another intelligent young man. He will slot into the team but that doesn't mean he has to hold back when driving. You can't expect a lion in the car and a puppy out of it."

"But there are certain boundaries within the team that must be respected and George knows them very well. Once the lights are green, only the drivers are responsible. I can't interfere, manage or remote control them, but one thing is of ultimate importance — don't touch," he added.

It is expected that Russell, who has stepped up a level this season, will run Hamilton much closer than his current teammate Valtteri Bottas. The 23-year-old has already secured his first podium in F1 this season, and is widely tipped to be a future world champion.