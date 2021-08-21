Paris St-Germain fans are still sitting in anticipation as they continue to wait for Lionel Messi's debut with the club. The former Barcelona captain has been in full training with the PSG squad, but manager Mauricio Pochettino has been taking his time in introducing the Argentine into active competition.

On Friday, PSG proved that their squad is strong enough to overcome the competition even without Messi and star striker Neymar Jr. They travelled to Brest and logged a 2-4 victory, which gives them a clean sweep of three wins in Ligue 1 so far.

Ander Herrera drew first blood with a well-placed volley, and Kylian Mbappe doubled PSG's lead with a header. Brest was able to pull one back thanks to an effort by Franck Honorat before the half-time break.

In the second half, Idrissa Gueye gave PSG a1-3 lead thanks to a strike from distance. Brest continued to fight back and Steve Mounie scored their second goal with just five minutes left in regulation time. The fired-up home team had all their hopes doused with cold water as Angel di Maria lobbed into the goal to give PSG the 2-4 victory.

Read more Charlie Hebdo releases cartoon featuring Taliban and Lionel Messi

Fans are delighted with the win, but they are eager to see the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on the pitch in a PSG shirt. He has only been training with the squad for a little over a week, and Pochettino is biding his time.

Nevertheless, Messi has reportedly been impressive in training, and fans will surely see him team up with former Barcelona partner in crime Neymar Jr. very soon. Both players figured in the Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil earlier in the summer, and returned to training a few weeks later than many of their teammates.

Meanwhile, the absence of another big summer signing did not go unnoticed either. Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has yet to appear for PSG, and his rapport on the pitch with the Argentine is one that many will be watching. The two players now find themselves in the same dressing room, after having captained the two biggest rival clubs in European football.

European Championship hero for Italy, Gianluigi Donnarumma was also sitting on the PSG bench on Friday.