Lionel Messi is known for playing beautiful football that leaves fans and even opponents applauding in awe. However, his opening goal in Argentina's 3-0 victory against Uruguay on Sunday was a little less magical, but still much appreciated.

Argentina hosted the FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Buenos Aires, and Uruguay received a proper beating from the hosts. Messi drew first blood in the 38th minute with a pass meant to find striker Nicolas Gonzalez. However, the Argentine forward missed the "assist," which was subsequently also missed by Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera. As a result, what was meant to be a pass snuck into the goal instead.

Messi was happy enough with the result, and with momentum on their side, they kept pressing forward. Six minutes after the first goal, Argentina doubled the lead via Rodrigo De Paul who took advantage of a rebound from a Lautaro Martinez attempt.

Early in the second half, De Paul returned the favour and set up Martinez for Argentina's third goal of the night. They could have scored more, with Angel di Maria and Giovani Lo Celso both squandering clear chances.

Meanwhile, Uruguay did not necessarily just roll over for the opponents. Messi's close friend and former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez had his fair share of chances, with one being denied only by the woodwork.

Argentina are now unbeaten in 24 matches, after having come off fresh from a Copa America victory in the summer. "We played a great game. Everything worked out perfectly," said Messi after the match, as quoted by CNA. "Uruguay wait for you and they generate danger. Once we got the first goal we started to find space and the goals appeared."

Argentina now trails Brazil by just six points at the top of the South American qualifying group.