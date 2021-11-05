Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has travelled to Madrid this week, but it isn't to broker a sensational move to the La Liga giants based in the Spanish capital. Instead, reports have emerged that the Argentine is seeking specialist medical treatment for his knee.

This summer saw Messi making the move from FC Barcelona to PSG, in a transfer that shook the entire football community. PSG fans have been giddy with excitement, but the Argentina international has had a somewhat underwhelming season so far due to interruptions brought about by injuries.

While strokes of brilliance are definitely still there, the fact that Messi has already missed five matches has meant that his momentum has not picked up as well as he would have liked. The main culprit is a knee injury that has been nagging him for the past several months. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is unable to completely free himself from the issue, and he has decided to step up his treatment now that he has some time due to the international break.

Spanish media outlets have reported that the visit to Madrid includes a visit to a regenerative therapist who will be consulted about the knee issue. The 34-year-old missed a crucial UEFA Champions League match this week where PSG only managed a draw against RB Leipzig.

He will be hoping that the visit to the specialist will lead to a treatment option that will allow him to contribute to the club on a more regular basis.

Meanwhile, PSG is also dealing with the injury issues of another big summer arrival. Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos also made the move to the French capital just weeks before Messi, but has yet to make his debut.

Ramos picked up a calf injury in the pre-season, and this has kept him from joining the rest of the squad in full training. Needless to say, his debut date is still quite uncertain. PSG will be concerned about the fitness of two of their big signings, with neither of them living up to expectations thus far.