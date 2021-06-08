Even though reports have come out claiming that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has agreed to a new deal with FC Barcelona, nothing is set in stone until he puts pen to paper. Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has not given up hope that he can still lure the Argentine to his club, saying that all great footballers want to come to come to PSG.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Messi and FC Barcelona have agreed to a two-year contract extension. However, it is believed that the finer details will still need to be sorted out and an announcement won't be made until after the conclusion of the Copa America later this summer.

Messi's contract will officially expire on June 30, after which time he will effectively be available on a free transfer. "What I can say is that all the great players want to come to PSG," said Al-Khelaifi, as quoted by Marca.

However, he also clarified that he already has a star-studded squad, and it is not possible to sign every target. Nevertheless, he said that there are few targets bigger than the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner. "It isn't possible to sign them all, because we already have great footballers in our squad. Having said that, Messi is Messi, a fantastic player."

He revealed that he had discussed the Argentine's future with Barcelona president Joan Laporta. "I have told [Barcelona president Joan] Laporta that [Lionel Messi's] contract is coming to an end and every club has the right - from January 1 - to negotiate with him and can sign him for the next season."

Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most financially stable clubs, and there is no doubt that they will be able to compete with any club if it comes down to bidding wars this summer. On the other hand, FC Barcelona is currently in the midst of a financial crisis, and they are banking on Messi's loyalty and his family's desire to stay in Barcelona in order to convince him to stay. Nevertheless, his existing salary and the new offer will still likely to be relatively astronomical.

The next few weeks will be crucial, and it remains to be seen if PSG will make an aggressive move to derail Barcelona's plans for their captain.