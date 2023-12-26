The UK Met Office has issued a "danger to life" warning as parts of England are set to face rain and flooding in the coming days. The warning has been issued for Wales and northwest Scotland. Meanwhile, an amber and a yellow warning has been issued for Argyll and Bute, Stirling, and Perth.

Power cuts are also possible, with some areas being more affected than others. "There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings," the forecaster said about Wales.

The Met Office also warned of possible landslides across the south of the Highland region and Argyll. The authorities have asked people to be cautious and avoid travel if it is unnecessary.

"Our trunk road teams will be out on the network to tackle any issues, but it's important motorists also play their part and plan their journeys before setting off," said Scottish transport minister Fiona Hyslop.

"Make sure your route is available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland, and drive in accordance with the conditions. If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators."

A yellow warning for snow has also been imposed in northern Scotland and is set to last until 10am on Boxing Day. The Met Office says that many regions will continue to see breezy and wet conditions for the rest of the week, per The Independent.

Heavy rains can disrupt travel and communication as far south as Cornwall and as far north as Carlisle. Wales also faces a yellow warning for heavy rains.

"Do take care if you are travelling on Wednesday. There will be strong winds around the coast in the South and the West, we could see gusts of up to 60 and 70mph," said Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office meteorologist.

It comes after parts of the UK witnessed snowfall on Monday after experiencing the hottest Christmas Eve since 1931.

Heathrow, west London, and Chippenham in Slough recorded temperatures as high as 15.3°C on Sunday, making it the warmest December 24 for the UK since 1931. The warmest Christmas Eve on record was in 1931 when 15.5°C was recorded in Aberdeen and Banff.

There were speculations that the UK may not see snowfall on Christmas Day this year, but snow, sleet, and rain moved across parts of Scotland, with Tulloch Bridge and Aviemore recording flakes falling, the Met Office said on Twitter. The forecasters officially declared a white Christmas on Monday.