Several airlines have warned their passengers about possible winter travel disruption after snow and ice caused flight cancellations this weekend. The Met Office has predicted more severe weather later this month.

Many passengers were trapped at the airport in Glasgow over the weekend when all flights were grounded on Saturday due to heavy snowfall. One of the busiest airports in the United Kingdom, Glasgow Airport, said "winter teams" had worked overnight after "heavier than forecast snow".

Flight operations are currently suspended due to heavier than forecast snow. Our winter teams have been working through the night and we hope to resume operations as soon as possible. Please check with your airline for further flight updates. — Glasgow Airport ✈️ (@GLA_Airport) December 2, 2023

As a result, a yellow alert has been declared in the UK, including Scotland, and northern and south-west parts of England.

This was the first instance this winter in which snowy or icy weather led to a disruption at Britain's airports.

⚠️An ice warning for parts of Scotland and northern England is now in force⚠️



Take care as icy stretches could form on untreated surfaces https://t.co/XbmilGTKcW pic.twitter.com/nwWHa4b4tQ — Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2023

The national weather agency is expecting the colder weather to return during the festive season, around the period of Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, according to reports in English media.

If a person is planning to travel over the Christmas period, then they need to check with their airline ahead of the trip whether there is any possible disruption due to the weather. Major airlines in the UK, Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2, have issued an advisory for people travelling this month.

Ryanair

The Irish low-cost carrier has asked its customers to be alert about any "potential disruptions to and from the United Kingdom" that impact flights. Ryanair has also ensured it would notify passengers who are impacted this week or during the rest of the month regarding further changes to their flights.

The budget airline has also urged customers to "check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight."

easyJet

Although easyJet has not faced any flight disruptions yet, it has still warned people travelling to and from London's Luton Airport about possible delays or cancellations. The low-budget airline also urged Britons to take extra care while travelling by car.

"Please allow extra time for your journey if you're travelling by road. Following the car park fire in October, the drop-off and pick up zone has moved to the Mid-Stay car park. This is a 10 minute walk from the Terminal, or a free shuttle bus service is available. Blue Badge holders can be dropped off at Terminal Car Park 1.

"Airport parking is limited so please book this in advance," added easyJet in a statement.

Jet2

The Yeadon-based airline has stated while it does not expect any disruptions, it still urges its customers to check their flights for any changes regularly.

"In the event of flight disruption our dedicated Operations teams are always working hard behind the scenes at our UK-based HQ to get you on your way as soon as possible," said Jet2 in a statement.