The Metropolitan Police Force (Met) claims that they are "building a new Met". The Met's new two-year plan sets out to deliver more trust, less crime, and higher standards.

After promising to root out abusers in uniform, this week, Met Police Officer Adam Provan was found guilty of raping a female colleague and a 16-year-old girl.

Adam Provan has been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment, followed by eight years on licence for eight counts of raping two victims between 2003 and 2010.

The Met has since been accused of protecting the predator, following dismissed complaints from one of his female colleagues.

Judge Noel Lucas KC said that the Met Police Force's response to the female officer's complaint has been "abysmal and shocking", adding that the Met have clearly been more interested in "looking out for their own".

The trial, which took place at Wood Green crown court on Tuesday 22 August, saw that Adam Provan had held a pillow over one of the female officer's face and burned her with a kettle.

The court also heard that Adam Provan watched teenage pornography online and had alleged contact with another 16-year-old girl after she appeared as a witness.

At the trial, Judge Noel Lucas KC also added that Adam Provan had a "cold-blooded and chilling entitlement to sex" and revealed that the former Police Officer had 751 female contacts on his mobile phone that indicated a "fascination bordering on the obsessive" with young women.

The younger victim, who is now 29, agreed to go to the cinema with Adam Proven after he reassured her that he was a Police Officer. Adam Proven told Lauren Taylor, who has waived her right to anonymity, that he was 22 when he was in fact 31.

Instead of taking 16-year-old Lauren Taylor to the cinema, Adam Provan took her into some woods. Adam Provan raped the teenager, despite her repeatedly telling him "no".

Speaking of the traumatic event, Lauren Taylor recalled: "Basically he raped me. I remember holding on to the tree. I was kind of hugging the tree like emotional support, pretending I was anywhere else in the world but back there. I remember it can't have been long, but it felt like a long time."

It was a pleasure to meet Lauren, who’s sharing her story after being raped by ex-Met PC Adam Provan when she was 16. She’s bravely spoken out for other victims.



“I want them to see a friendly face and hear from someone who’s been through it” pic.twitter.com/oOKnAwICeb — Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) August 22, 2023

Last week, on Thursday 17 August, another Met Police Officer appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court for assault charges.

PC James Murray has been suspended following accusations of rape, strangulation and assaulting a woman. It has been said that James Murray choked and bit a woman during sex – in addition to forcing her into non-consensual sex.

The former Police Officer has since been charged with rape, non-fatal strangulation, actual bodily harm, misconduct in public office, possession of a firearm, and four counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

James Murray is due to enter pleas to the charges on September 14.

Since the constant emergence of violent allegations against men in uniform, the Met have again promised to root out the criminals within their ranks.

The Met Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said: "We can already see there were key moments where we let women down and did not do all we could to support them. We have told the Independent Office for Police Conduct we are carrying out a review and advised them that we will make appropriate referrals."

The Met have officially pledged to make changes before 2024, focusing on community crime-fighting, culture change, and fixing their foundations.

The fixing of their foundations consists of bettering their Police Officers by equipping them with better training, equipment, and tools that they need to cut crime. The Met have also promised to maintain trust between themselves and the public, as well as upholding high standards.

The focus on culture change sets out to tackle racism, misogyny and homophobia, to ensure that the Met Police Force "become a police service that does not discriminate".