Professional Super Smash Bros. player Jason 'Mew2King' Zimmerman was barred from a Texas tournament after posts describing swollen hands and insect bites at home drew widespread attention online, according to IGN Africa's report published on 16 October 2026.

In a post on X, game organiser Xtreme Fighters Showdown (XFS) prohibited Zimmerman from competing in or attending its 2026 event in Austin, Texas.

Zimmerman later deleted his original posts and published a lengthy response acknowledging mistakes in his initial account. IGN Southeast Asia reported his clarification on 17 October 2026.

Organisers Cite Safety in Tournament Ban

The tournament shared a statement from chief executive officer (CEO) M333 explaining that Zimmerman could neither participate in nor attend that weekend's event because of a health concern he had reported himself.

'The health and wellbeing of our attendees is our priority,' the statement said.

The announcement, however, did not identify a diagnosed condition or specify which insects were involved, although online discussion had focused on the possibility of bedbugs.

Swollen Hands Spark an Online Reaction

The controversy began with posts Zimmerman shared on 15 October 2026, which attracted widespread attention the following morning, according to IGN's report.

He described his hands as swollen, pink or red, and puffier than usual. He suggested two possible explanations: extensive practice playing Fox in Super Smash Bros. Melee or insect bites at home.

Zimmerman sought advice on reducing the swelling while saying he was boarding a flight to Texas. He also shared photographs of his hand and right leg, the latter showing numerous red bumps that he attributed to insect bites.

Initially, he said the bites occurred every week and contributed to his decision to move from Ohio to California. In another post, he estimated that he had roughly 100 marks across his body two months earlier.

His descriptions prompted concern about his living conditions and travel plans, with some users urging him to avoid flights and hotels because they feared he might carry insects to other locations.

Zimmerman Revises His Account

In his subsequent response, Zimmerman shared a document exceeding 3,000 words addressing the online reaction and correcting details from his deleted posts, IGN Southeast Asia reported.

'I made some mistakes when posting out of frustration/venting that I regret,' he wrote.

He explained that the bites had occurred irregularly during his year in Ohio. Some weeks, and possibly months, passed without any, while certain periods lasting two or three days were worse, mainly several months earlier.

Made a post about my thoughts on things. Ngl im turning off replies cuz of the types of mean msgs many ppl sent me that i dont want to see or deal with. I wont be streaming or around for a while (maybe weeks idk). Thx for those who do care appreciate youhttps://t.co/kJsNRn4jsz — Jason Zimmerman (@MVG_Mew2King) October 17, 2026

Zimmerman said he could not recall the precise timeline for the entire year and sometimes recognised inaccuracies only after publishing his posts.

IGN's updated report also said Zimmerman described the widely circulated leg photographs as three months old. He said the only insects he had seen in the home were fleas, which he associated with the cats living there.

He also told followers he would stop streaming and step away for a while, possibly for several weeks. He said he was switching off replies after receiving hostile messages.

Bedbug Claims Remain Unconfirmed

Game Rant reported that some users suspected bedbugs and interpreted the tournament's decision as an attempt to prevent insects from spreading among attendees.

However, that interpretation of the organisers' motives was not confirmed by their published statement, which cited a health concern Zimmerman had reported himself without confirming a bedbug infestation.

Game Rant also recalled a separate dispute at a Pokémon regional tournament in Baltimore, where a competitor claimed another player's body odour had made him vomit.