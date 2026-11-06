G2 Esports terminated its collaboration with head coach Luka 'Perkz' Perković after his 4 November 2026 post on X about abortion and politics, citing remarks that conflicted with its values.

The retired League of Legends player had written the statement to explain his beliefs and address associations with other public figures. He discussed his Catholic faith, political preferences and relationship with former G2 chief executive Carlos 'ocelote' Rodríguez Santiago.

His opposition to abortion drew criticism from fans and fellow players. G2's response referred to several statements, without identifying a single remark as the reason for its decision.

G2 Esports Cites Its Values

In a statement issued hours after Perković's post, chief executive Alban Dechelotte linked the decision to the organisation's responsibility towards its international audience. The announcement did not name Perković or specify which team he coached.

'While the world is complex and not everyone agrees on everything, some of the statements made last night do not align with G2's stance and values.'

G2 emphasised that its fans have different cultures and personal opinions, and that respecting that diversity was essential when representing the organisation. Dechelotte also apologised for the impact of the remarks.

'We acknowledge that this statement hurt many of our fans, and we want to apologize for it.'

The Post Behind G2 Esports' Decision

In his original post, Perković explained that he wanted readers to understand his positions 'so that, at the very least, you can hate me for what I really stand for, and then that's completely fine by me.'

Describing himself as a devout Catholic, he expressed firm opposition to abortion.

'I cannot comprehend how people do not understand that is a muder, as life is created at conception. That is one view I will die by and never change.'

'I don't really do politics, nor have I even ever voted once in my life. I do have opinions, and I wish I was more educated on the topic, but the truth is I'm not, so I stay away from it,' he wrote.

He described himself as no fan of either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

Perković denied endorsing the Tate brothers or supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine. His post also distinguished his own views from those of Rodríguez Santiago, who left G2 in 2022 after sharing a video of himself at a party with Andrew Tate.

Explaining why he had publicly defended the former executive, Perković pointed to support he had received earlier in his life.

'Carlos believed in me when nobody else did.'

He described their differences as well as that personal history, writing, 'We have a lot of different views on life.' His defence of Rodríguez Santiago, he maintained, did not amount to endorsement of the positions others had attributed to him.

What Comes Next for G2 Esports

Perković subsequently published a Bible verse from Luke about being hated and excluded for religious belief. It did not directly address G2's decision or outline his professional plans.

The organisation intends to rebuild its staff and roster for the next season.

Dechelotte requested patience from supporters, explaining that G2 would be unable to communicate changes until free agency officially opens.