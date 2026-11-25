Sophie Cunningham's Maxim photoshoot has drawn criticism from conservative Christian commentators, including Princeton professor Robert P. George and evangelical preacher Justin Peters, despite her public expressions of Christian faith.

Cunningham, a WNBA Star, appears on the cover of Maxim's November/December issue, with some photographs showing her topless, her hair covering her chest.

Princeton professor Robert P. George criticised the shoot, arguing that it conflicted with the role-model status some Christians had given her. Evangelist Justin Peters, meanwhile, questioned the judgement of evangelical leaders who had publicly praised the basketball star.

Typical. There is such a persistent lack of discernment, even (and often especially) among leaders in the evangelical world, we automatically praise and platform any celebrity who can even pronounce the name Jesus without giving them time to see if their profession has any fruit.… https://t.co/iVyrW2WYgf — Justin Peters (@JustinPetersMin) November 22, 2026

The criticism comes as Cunningham's profile among conservative Christian figures has grown following her opposition to transgender women competing in women's sports.

What Sophie Cunningham Wants in a Husband

In her Maxim interview, Cunningham outlined her expectations for a future partner.

'I have a very high standard for my future husband. He'll be someone who is Christ-centered and can lead me in my walk with Jesus,' she said.

She also wants someone who is loyal, can 'push me in my faith' and 'loves every little piece of me'. Her preferences extend to physical attributes, with Cunningham saying she wants someone 'taller than me and athletic' and stressing that height is non-negotiable.

She also acknowledged that her lifestyle differs from conventional expectations, adding: 'I don't live a typical lifestyle. I hope one day to kind of have more of a traditional lifestyle.'

Princeton Professor Criticises Maxim Photoshoot

George, a conservative Catholic legal scholar and McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton University, questioned whether Cunningham should continue to be presented as a role model following the photoshoot.

Sophie Cunningham in Maxim pic.twitter.com/14MuxWLSDi — Athlete TikTok (@AthleteTikToks) November 18, 2026

In a Facebook post, he praised her 'courageous expressions of patriotism and gender sanity' but said he could 'no longer' share the view of those encouraging young women to look up to her.

'I wouldn't want my own daughter and granddaughters to do that. Her pornifying herself in photographs for Maxim magazine makes that impossible,' George wrote.

He added that he was 'mystified as to why she would do such a thing', arguing that young women and young men 'desperately need good role models today' and that Cunningham 'could have been one'.

Evangelist Questions Christian Leaders' Praise

While George criticised the photoshoot itself, evangelist Justin Peters questioned the judgement of Christian leaders who had praised Cunningham as a role model without considering whether her actions reflected the values she professes.

In a post on X, Peters criticised what he described as a 'persistent lack of discernment' among evangelical leaders. He argued that they 'automatically praise and platform any celebrity who can even pronounce the name Jesus without giving them time to see if their profession has any fruit'.

Peters also called on pastor Josh Howerton to retract a 16 November post in which the Texas megachurch leader had described Cunningham as 'a GREAT example' for Christians who 'don't know how to share the gospel with people'.

Howerton had also praised Cunningham for what he called 'truth bombs' during an interview with podcaster Theo Von.

Cunningham Addresses Maxim Photoshoot

Cunningham also discussed the photoshoot on her podcast No Hesitation, revealing that she had initially hesitated over appearing on the cover of the men's magazine.

Four-person assist on the $27K leather pants. 🏀

Fever star Sophie Cunningham breaks down her Maxim cover shoot on the latest episode of her digital show, No Hesitation. pic.twitter.com/UQ2lVc4nVM — Maxim (@MaximMag) November 20, 2026

She said her team conducted the shoot in 'Indy', but described the experience positively. 'I had the best time. It was absolutely amazing,' she said.

Cunningham's Christian Faith and WNBA Profile

Cunningham, a WNBA free agent who played guard for the Indiana Fever this season, came into the spotlight in July after saying she wanted to 'protect young girls in a locker room'.

Her public expressions of faith have also featured prominently in her profile. Seven months before the Maxim feature, she was rebaptised at Christ's Church of the Valley, a Phoenix-based megachurch.

At a WNBA press conference, Cunningham described her adult baptism as 'one of the better things' she had done, adding: 'I've always been a faithful person, but I just feel like now it's my own decision.'

She also thanked Jesus in a TikTok post about the baptism.