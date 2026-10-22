Mexico is demanding a full investigation into the death of a Mexican national inside an immigration detention facility, renewing concerns about alleged medical neglect under Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Emiliano Andrade-Covarrubias, a long-time lawful permanent resident, was found unresponsive in his bed at the Rio Grande Processing Center in Laredo, Texas, on Saturday, 17 October 2026.

His death prompted a response from his home country, particularly as Andrade-Covarrubias was not the only Mexican national to die in ICE custody.

'The Government of Mexico expresses its deep concern regarding the recurring deaths of Mexican nationals in US custody or during immigration operations,' Mexico said in a statement published on its official website.

Mexico Demands Effective Response

The Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo has contacted Andrade-Covarrubias's family while also requesting a 'prompt, thorough and transparent investigation from US authorities to clarify the circumstances of the death and determine any corresponding responsibilities'.

According to the Mexican Government, Andrade-Covarrubias was the 18th Mexican national to die either in ICE custody or during immigration operations since 20 January 2025. President Claudia Sheinbaum also mentioned Andrade-Covarrubias during her regular morning press conference, according to Mexico News Daily.

'We're also going to file a complaint in the United States because there should be protection of human rights,' she said. 'This compatriot was detained in June. His family told us that he had diabetes and high blood pressure and he probably didn't have all his medications.'

The complaint seeking a thorough investigation will be filed with the Webb County District Attorney. The Mexican president called immigrants 'heroes and heroines' who left their homes to support their families. 'And they help the United States economy a lot,' Sheinbaum also said.

'Out of Control'

American officials have also expressed alarm over deaths in ICE detention facilities and during immigration operations. Senator Alex Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants, criticised the rising number of deaths during Donald Trump's second term.

BREAKING: Another person has died in ICE custody, the 60th death reported in the second Trump term. There have been 27 deaths in ICE custody this year alone.



ICE is OUT OF CONTROL. ICE MUST STOP NOW. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) October 20, 2026

'Another person has died in ICE custody, the 60th death reported in the second Trump term. There have been 27 deaths in ICE custody this year alone. ICE is OUT OF CONTROL. ICE MUST STOP NOW,' Padilla said on social media.

ICE's publicly available records listed 57 deaths between 23 January 2025 and 23 August 2026. Twenty-four of the deaths occurred in 2026. The list does not include Andrade-Covarrubias's death or other deaths occurring after 23 August.

Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California's 19th Congressional District said the deaths highlight the importance of oversight of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ICE's parent agency, particularly regarding its detention practices and the use of untrained and unaccountable agents for immigration enforcement.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware also criticised the deaths, saying: 'This is horrific. The cruelty of Trump's immigration agenda has led to at least 47 people dying in ICE custody under this administration. We urgently need increased oversight and accountability for Trump's immigration enforcement, including ICE.'

ICE's Response

Regarding Andrade-Covarrubias's death, ICE released the following statement: 'While in custody, Andrade received proper medical care and was seen by medical professionals. He had a documented medical history of diabetes, hypertension, and anxiety.'

Mexico's Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (SRE), for its part, said it would ensure Andrade-Covarrubias's family had access to legal representation. It also pledged to closely monitor the detention conditions of Mexican nationals held in various ICE facilities.