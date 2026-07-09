An ICE officer shot and killed 52-year-old Houston construction worker Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an attempted vehicle stop on 7 July 2026, and his family says the government's account of the shooting does not add up.

The Department of Homeland Security says Salgado Araujo rammed a law enforcement vehicle and tried to run over an officer, who then fired in self-defence during a 'targeted enforcement operation' in the city's East End. His eldest son, joined by civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers, has rejected that version and demanded an independent investigation along with the release of every piece of footage federal agents hold.

The killing, the second ICE-involved shooting in under a week, has now drawn in the Mexican government, which says it is preparing legal action against the United States.

Gunfire On Canal Street Before The Working Day Began

The shooting happened at about 6:50 am local time in the 6800 block of Canal Street in Magnolia Park, a neighbourhood that has anchored Houston's Mexican American community for a century.

According to a DHS statement issued through an ICE spokesperson, officers were attempting to stop Salgado Araujo's van as part of a targeted operation to arrest a man the agency says was in the country illegally.

The agency alleges he tried to evade arrest, rammed an ICE vehicle, ignored repeated verbal commands, and 'weaponized his vehicle' in an attempt to run over an officer. That officer fired, striking Salgado Araujo in the abdomen, and he was pronounced dead at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital, the same hospital where two of his sons and his brother were born.

Three other men travelling in the van, including Salgado Araujo's brother, were detained at the scene, according to his family, who say they have not heard from them since. Bystander video obtained by CNN shows him lying face down outside a barbershop, bleeding from his right side and crying out for help.

A Self-Defence Claim the Family and LULAC Reject

Ronaldo Salgado, a teacher and the eldest of three American citizen sons, told a press conference on 8 July that his father had lived in Houston for nearly 35 years, had no criminal record and was in the process of obtaining a work permit, having completed biometric scans and fingerprinting earlier this year. The Harris County District Attorney's office told CNN he does not appear to have a criminal record.

'He did not deserve to die,' his son said, describing a man of routine who left home around 6 am each day to pick up his crew before building homes in North Houston. The family believes he would have stopped and complied had he known the unmarked cars behind him belonged to law enforcement, and his son said that if he sped away, it was probably because he feared having his tools stolen.

The League of United Latin American Citizens has gone further, saying photographs of the van show little visible damage, which the group argues undercuts the ramming claim, and offering a £3,700 ($5,000) reward for witness footage. 'This is not an isolated event across the nation,' LULAC national president Roman Palomares said, citing a pattern of ICE shootings and excessive force.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, whose district covers the East End, told reporters the agency's claims remain only allegations and demanded to know why Salgado Araujo was targeted, who authorised the operation, and whether de-escalation was attempted.

Multiple Investigations But No City Inquiry

Responsibility for the criminal and administrative investigations currently rests with federal agencies. The DHS Office of Inspector General is leading the inquiry into the shooting itself, while FBI Houston is investigating what it calls a potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer, and the bureau has clarified that it is not examining the officer's use of force.

Houston police were not involved in the stop, and Mayor John Whitmire has declined to order a city investigation while the federal probes are ongoing, despite pressure from LULAC and local officials. He has nonetheless said federal authorities must conduct a transparent and independent review, and Council members and Harris County officials have echoed those demands.

Scepticism about the official account is rooted in recent history. Initial federal descriptions of the January shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis were later contradicted by video evidence, and the Associated Press reports that Salgado Araujo's death is at least the eighth fatality linked to encounters with federal immigration agents since enforcement intensified nationwide. Federal officials have so far released no footage of the Houston shooting and no images of the vehicles involved.

Mexico Prepares Legal Action

President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters on 8 July that her government intends to respond with 'legal measures' that go beyond the diplomatic notes and complaints Mexico has already filed with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. She said Salgado Araujo's only offence was lacking immigration papers while working for an American company, and the Mexican Foreign Ministry is now drafting the specific measures.

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At home, the grief has spilled into the streets, with hundreds of protesters marching along Canal Street and residents leaving flowers and candles where he fell. His son told The Washington Post that his father, who met his wife as a teenager in Mexico and built the family home with his own crew, was above all a family man who spent his evenings on the porch with his dog and his music.

'He deserved to live a quiet life,' Ronaldo Salgado said, as a husband, a father, and, in his words, a job creator for dozens of men chasing the same American dream.

Until the footage held by federal agents is released, many questions surrounding the final morning of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's 35 years in Houston remain unanswered.