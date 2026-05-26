A viral video showing a confrontation inside a pizza shop has sparked widespread debate online after a customer threatened to contact Homeland Security and ICE over the ethnic background of staff members. The footage, which has circulated across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), has drawn intense reactions over accusations of racism and misinformation.

The clip appears to show a heated exchange between a customer and employees of Bussin Pizza, with claims made about the staff's nationality and the legitimacy of the business. The incident has since fuelled broader discussions about race, immigration enforcement, and viral misinformation on social media platforms.

Viral Bussin Pizza Video Shows Customer Making ICE Threat Over Staff's Ethnicity

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The video posted by Bussin Pizza on TikTok shows a Black woman expressing frustration over the appearance of the restaurant's staff, claiming they looked Mexican rather than 'pure Italian'.

'I know a pure Italian from a goddamn Mexican,' she says in the clip. 'No, I don't want s**t from y'all. I'm just letting you know y'all got that goddamn Mexican out there on the goddamn billboard that I can't understand is a pure Italian.'

She continues, 'I take care of Italians. I know a pure Italian from a goddamn Mexican. You can record me, b***h. I could call goddamn Homeland Security here right now and ICE.'

The woman also makes claims about the business being 'fronted by the cartel' and questions how the restaurant was financed, stating, 'Y'all don't use the bank to get... to get money, to get a business. Y'all don't do that. It's fronted by the cartel.'

The video ends with continued accusations directed at the staff and bystanders recording the incident. The clip has since been widely shared and heavily discussed across social platforms.

Bussin Pizza clarified that it shared the video not for hate or drama, but to seek support for its staff, who were disrespected while simply doing their jobs.

@bussinpizza Bussin Pizza is funded by the community and hard working staff working 7 days per week to surve our beautiful community no matter what color or race you are! Yesterday, our staff experienced something no one should have to deal with while simply doing their job. Despite it all, they showed up today with smiles. Thank you community members, staff , for all the support always ♬ original sound - Bussin Pizza

Social Media Reacts To Bussin Pizza ICE Threat Video On TikTok And X

The footage quickly spread across TikTok and X, where users expressed shock, criticism, and confusion over the confrontation. Many comments focused on the racial undertones of the remarks and the escalation of claims made during the exchange.

Some users condemned the behaviour directly, with one stating: 'What a f*****g racist b***h.' Others questioned the logic behind the comments, writing that there was no requirement for a pizza shop to be owned or staffed by Italian nationals.

Another user said: 'The fact that it is a POC being this racist is astonishing.'

Other reactions focused on disbelief and concern over the escalation of the situation, with some users describing the woman as 'unhinged' and criticising her conduct during the recording. Meanwhile, one wondered why a person of colour or someone African American who suffered from racism their entire life would call ICE on anyone.

The video continues to circulate widely, with debate splitting between those discussing racial bias and others highlighting the broader issue of viral confrontation content.

For this stupid ass lady information. Italians did not invent the pizza, it originated from Greece.. — Ernie Thigpen (@EarnestThigpen1) May 26, 2026

It's bad when anyone does this, but as a Black person I'm embarrassed that this woman is African American. — Unsocial Medium (@StillUnsocial) May 26, 2026

Why would a person of color or African American in you prefer who suffered racism her entire life want to call ICE on anyone? — william adams (@papadad913) May 26, 2026

What a fucking racist bitch.

I had no idea you had to be Italian to have a pizza shop or what the fuck her racist ass is saying about a pure Italian. — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) May 26, 2026

Florida State Fair ICE Threat Incident Fuels Similar Backlash

The incident has also been compared to a separate confrontation at the Florida State Fair, where a woman widely dubbed 'MAGA Mama' faced backlash after threatening to contact ICE during an altercation with people of colour.

In that incident, the woman was seen pushing a stroller and claiming she would report individuals in exchange for a £770 ($1,000) reward. At one point, she is heard saying, 'Here comes ICE! Look, here comes ICE!' She later added, 'Hey, 911, I got a bunch of illegal n*****s here at the fairground.'

The video prompted significant public backlash, with users criticising the behaviour and correcting misinformation about any financial incentive for reporting individuals to immigration authorities. One comment described her actions as 'racist' and 'misinformed', while others questioned the spread of immigration-related disinformation online.

The Bussin Pizza video and the Florida State Fair incident have both contributed to ongoing discussions about how immigration enforcement is referenced in viral disputes. Social media users and commentators have increasingly highlighted how misinformation and racial assumptions can escalate confrontations filmed for online platforms.