A Miami Beach nightclub has issued a public apology after footage emerged showing Kanye West's antisemitic song 'Heil Hitler' being played during an event attended by several far-right influencers. The videos, which circulated widely across Instagram, TikTok and X, appear to show a party at Vendôme nightclub where attendees chanted Nazi slogans and glorified Adolf Hitler. Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako and other online personalities were seen at the venue, though the footage does not show them directly participating in Nazi salutes or chants.

The clips sparked swift condemnation from local leaders. Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner described those involved as 'sick, demented people' and called for a full investigation into how the song was played. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 'hate has no home in Miami-Dade County', while Commissioner Joe Magazine added that those responsible were 'disgusting human beings'. Vendôme's operators said they were 'deeply disturbed' by the incident, confirmed three employees had been fired, and stated they were investigating how the song was approved during a bottle service parade.

Nick Fuentes, Sneako, Clavicular, and Andrew Tate were at a Miami nightclub where Ye's song "Heil Hitler" was played at their request.

The Tate brothers distanced themselves from the incident through their lawyer, who placed responsibility solely on the venue and said they 'condemn antisemitism and any glorification of Adolf Hitler'. Sneako and Fuentes, however, dismissed the backlash in a video shared online. The controversy adds to ongoing scrutiny of Kanye West, whose repeated antisemitic remarks in recent years have led to multiple social media bans and widespread condemnation.