SZA has publicly challenged a viral influencer after claims about Hailey Bieber's marriage to Justin Bieber spread across social media, drawing renewed attention to the growing problem of misinformation packaged as insight. The controversy began when content creator Julie Theis posted videos framing the Biebers' relationship as abusive, presenting personal theories about 'tolerant codependency' as fact rather than opinion.

While the claims gained traction online, SZA took issue with the confidence and authority behind them. Commenting directly on the video, the singer questioned whether the influencer was a licensed therapist or psychologist, pointing out the dangers of publicly diagnosing people with no personal contact or verified information. She later warned that presenting speculative assessments as education could be harmful, not only to the individuals involved but to audiences consuming the content.

Sza talking about how people make theories about Justin & Hailey Bieber’s marriage without even knowing them, she spilled here! pic.twitter.com/zPy53C7Pdu — jdb. (@_Jdbiebers) January 14, 2026

Theis responded by outlining her academic background in psychology but acknowledged she is not a licensed therapist. Despite this, the influencer continued to defend her original claims, even as Hailey Bieber denied reposting the video and later issued a cease-and-desist over what her legal team described as false and defamatory statements.SZA's intervention struck a chord with many online, cutting through what critics see as armchair psychology dressed up as expertise.In an internet economy that rewards certainty and controversy, her comments underscored a growing frustration with influencers profiting from unverified narratives about real people's lives. As the debate continues, the episode highlights a clear message: opinion does not equal authority, and speculation should not be mistaken for truth.