Nicki Minaj has come under fire after directing a homophobic slur at journalist Don Lemon on social platform X in reaction to his coverage of a protest inside a Minnesota church. The rapper posted a series of messages in capital letters criticising Lemon's reporting from the Cities Church in St Paul, where demonstrators interrupted a Sunday service to protest the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. One post used a derogatory term aimed at Lemon, who is openly gay, in what has become one of the most talked-about celebrity social media moments of the day.

Lemon, a former CNN anchor who now works independently, had been livestreaming and interviewing participants as protesters chanted and confronted worshippers inside the church. The demonstrations were part of broader unrest in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent earlier this month. Some conservative commentators and MAGA-aligned voices called for legal action against Lemon for his presence during the disruption, arguing he played a role in the interruption of the service.

DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING.



HOW DARE YOU?



I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!



HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION.



LOCK HIM UP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

The world is watching. pic.twitter.com/R9Ukb21oZP — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

The exchange has reignited scrutiny of Minaj's recent political posture, which has included vocal support for former President Donald Trump and controversial commentary on cultural issues. Critics say the rapper's remarks risk alienating parts of her audience, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community, which has historically been a significant segment of her fanbase. Supporters, however, have defended her right to challenge media coverage she perceives as unfair. As reactions continue to unfold online and in the press, the incident highlights the broader cultural debate over celebrity influence in political and social reporting.