Former US first lady Michelle Obama has explained her previous comments suggesting the country was not ready for a female president, saying the US is moving in the right direction but still has work to do. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Obama said her remarks, made last year while promoting her book The Look, were delivered with humour but reflected a deeper truth about American politics. 'It takes time, but we're moving,' she said, adding that progress towards electing a woman president is clearly under way.

Obama said the country needs more honest discussions about lingering discomfort with women in positions of power. She pointed to the reality that some voters are unwilling to support female candidates, arguing that ignoring the issue prevents meaningful change. 'There are men out there that were not gonna vote for a woman,' she said, calling for those feelings to be openly addressed rather than dismissed. Obama stressed that acknowledging bias is not about assigning blame, but about understanding why progress has fallen short despite qualified candidates.

Referencing Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, Obama noted that the US has already seen highly capable women run for the presidency, only to be defeated. She also reflected on the 2008 Democratic primary, where Barack Obama defeated Clinton, suggesting voters were more comfortable with a political newcomer than a well-established female figure. Obama concluded that confronting these patterns is essential, saying the country cannot move forward unless it is willing to recognise why women continue to face barriers at the highest level of US politics.