It's been a quiet week in the world of video game subscriptions, but the reverberations of a recent, subtle change are being felt by Game Pass enthusiasts everywhere. Microsoft has officially retired the long-standing '$1 (£0.75) for the first month' promotional offer, a deal that has long served as a welcoming handshake to new subscribers.

Yet, before fans cry foul, the tech giant hasn't simply taken away a perk without offering something back. Although the discounts are no longer available, a potentially more valuable trade-off has emerged in their place. Will this strategic shift turn out to be a savvy move for Microsoft and a surprisingly good deal for the player?

The 'Call of Duty' Problem: Forcing the Upgrade

The tech firm acknowledged that the long-running price reduction on expansion packs for the subscription was over. However, users are now gaining a higher reward value via the points system.

Following the service's disputed changes last week, it emerged that the firm had quietly scrapped the 10% saving on extra content for Games Pass releases. This perk, once enjoyed by Ultimate tier members, was replaced with a focus on the new customer points system.

The development came to light through the Call of Duty fan base, who noticed Ultimate subscribers were missing their 10% price cut on both COD Points and the pricer Blackcell. Since this upgraded battle pass tier is purchased with real money — coming in at $29.99 (£22.35) — that saving was considered highly important to those who access the game via Game Pass.

Gamers quickly found that the loss of the savings went further than Call of Duty, impacting nearly all individual add-ons for games available on the service. This comprehensive removal of the discount was completely omitted from the price hike notification for the Ultimate tier the week before.

Discounts Are Out, Loyalty Points Are In

Microsoft eventually provided a statement to IGN, verifying the shift and directing users to its site for details.

'This is not specific to any one game and reflects all games and DLC purchases. Instead of a discount on the purchases, Ultimate and Premium subscribers will earn 10% and 5% — respectively — in points when purchasing select games and add-ons from the Game Pass library.'

'Ultimate members continue to have a 20% discount on select games from the Game Pass library. On top of that, all Rewards members will earn points when shopping games and add-ons on the Store, while Premium and Ultimate subscribers will earn even more, 2x and 4x respectively. See more detail on the Game Pass Rewards program here.'

This is plainly Microsoft's tactic, much like that of countless other sellers: to hold onto customer money by ensuring it circulates within their system. Customers must pay the entire cost upfront, only to receive the equivalent savings later as Reward points, which keeps the cash tied up in the Xbox environment rather than allowing for immediate savings.

This is the final blow in a punishing week for the Game Pass service, which began with major user backlash over the decision to hike the Ultimate subscription cost by 50%—from $19.99 (£14.90) to $29.99 (£22.35) a month, amounting to an extra $120 (£89.43) per year.

The Price Hike's Official Justification

Microsoft attempts to justify the price hike by adding value: the Ultimate tier now includes 75 day one releases annually, plus new benefits like Fortnite Crew and Ubisoft+ Classics. Subscribers also get upgraded Xbox Cloud Gaming performance.

The Ultimate tier now includes Ubisoft+ Classics, valued at $7.99 / £6.99 per month. Beginning November 18, subscribers will also get Fortnite Crew—an $11.99 / £9.99 monthly benefit that includes the Fortnite Battle Pass and 1,000 V-Bucks.

The update also brings a performance boost to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which has now officially exited its beta phase. Microsoft notes that Ultimate subscribers 'exclusively enjoy our best quality streaming and shortest wait times,' demonstrating a commitment to smoother and more responsive gameplay.

Microsoft stated that the new $30-a-month Ultimate price is a direct reflection of 'expanded catalogue, new partner benefits, and upgraded cloud gaming experience.'

Fan Verdict: Is the $360 Price Worth It?

The restructuring means that the new Premium tier (formerly Standard) will include new Xbox-published games within a year of their launch, but notably excludes Call of Duty titles. This forces fans of the franchise to pay for Ultimate, totalling $360 (£268.29) per year, and they no longer receive the previous 10% discount on in-game items, such as COD Points or the BlackCell Battle Pass.

The steep price increase has led to a significant backlash from fans, as evident in an IGN poll where a majority (53.2%) of over 32,000 voters say they will no longer subscribe to Game Pass. Even with the lure of day-one titles like the $70 (£52.17) Black Ops 7, only 20.7% of respondents committed to keeping the Ultimate tier.