Gamers are buzzing over a leaked price drop on Nintendo Switch 2 bundles, just in time for the holiday hype. French retailer E.Leclerc is at the centre of the chatter, with reports suggesting a 'permanent' £20 ($30) discount starting 14 October 2025. The bundles pair Nintendo's hybrid console with blockbuster titles like Mario Kart World.

This Nintendo Switch 2 price leak fuelled speculation about global rollouts, spotlighting smart savings for gamers eyeing the upgraded console launched in June 2025.

Leak Breakdown: What the Nintendo Switch 2 Price Drop Entails

Reliable leaker Billbil-kun, known for accurate Nintendo scoops, revealed on Dealabs about E.Leclerc's bold move to lock in lower prices for Nintendo Switch 2 bundles from 14 October 2025. Originally priced at £325 ($499), the bundles will drop to £306 ($469), a £20 ($30) cut that insiders dub 'permanent' with no expiry in sight.

The deals target two hot variants: one pairing the console with Mario Kart World, Nintendo's revved-up racer boasting 4K docked visuals, and another with Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the Kalos-return epic slated for 16 October 2025. The timing aligns with Pokémon's launch, letting gamers pre-order the bundle two days early, with dispatch immediately after release.

E.Leclerc, France's retail giant akin to Tesco or Sainsbury's, offers these online and in-store, blending accessibility with urgency. While £333 ($449) base price sparked launch grumbles—£50 ($150) pricier than the original 2017 Switch—this drop softens the sting, especially as tariffs hiked legacy models by £26 ($40). Gamers worldwide now wonder if Amazon or Best Buy will follow suit.

Where to Buy: E.Leclerc Leads the Charge on Switch 2 Savings

E.Leclerc leads the charge, stocking the discounted Nintendo Switch 2 bundles from 14 October 2025 across its 700+ French hypermarkets and e.Leclerc.fr site. Shoppers click 'ajouter au panier' for swift checkout. The £306 ($469) tag includes the full kit—console, Joy-Cons, dock, and game—with free delivery on orders over £39 ($60), or curbside collection to dodge queues.

Mario Kart World fans can expect vibrant tracks in enhanced 1080p handheld mode, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A offers open-world sheen, both optimised for the Switch 2's Nvidia Tegra chip.

Non-French buyers face hurdles, but VPN tricks or travel may unlock the deal. Rumours swirl of UK retailers like Game or Argos eyeing similar deals by November 2025. In the US, Costco teased a £280 ($429) pre-launch tag back in February, but current bundles hover at £312 ($479) without discounts—prompting calls for Walmart to match E.Leclerc's move.

Tech site NotebookCheck speculates that slow sales post-launch—despite France's PS5-beating debut—spurred the price drop. Yet Nintendo's holiday slate, including a New Super Mario Galaxy remaster, could counter any slump.

Global Ripples: Will the Price Drop Spread?

This leak highlights Nintendo's flexible pricing strategy amid a console war, as PS5 Slim models drop by £40 ($60) and Xbox Series refreshes focus on offering better value. E.Leclerc's £20 ($30) permanent cut—effective 16 October 2025 for full stock—could raise bundle uptake by 15%, according to analyst estimates, mirroring the original Switch's 141 million units sold.

French sales soared at debut, outperforming rival consoles, but a post-summer dip appears to have prompted this price cut, strategically timed to coincide with the hype surrounding Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Nintendo remains mum, but similar patterns are emerging in the UK and US. Tom's Guide highlights $449 launch prices with bundle perks, while 9to5Toys reports pre-orders spiking 20% following the leak.

X user @LordOfDiscounts spotlighted HORI accessories discounted to £23 ($35)—42% off—tying into the Switch 2 ecosystem boom. Meanwhile, posts from creators like EDDocGamer tracking game drops highlight the ongoing hunt for value.

For now, E.Leclerc reigns supreme with its permanent discount, urging global gamers to bookmark and budget. As the Switch 2's 8-inch OLED and backward compatibility continue to dazzle, these leaks reaffirm Nintendo's grip—discounts or not.