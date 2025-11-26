The highly anticipated folding iPhone is tipped to be a premium-priced device, yet one analyst still projects Apple could sell a significant 5.4 million units in its first year. This bold forecast suggests that consumer demand for an Apple-branded foldable might overcome the steep cost hurdle.

Apple's hotly anticipated foldable iPhone, dubbed 'iPhone Fold,' is likely to become one of the most premium products Apple offers, sitting just below its priciest.

A Costly New Entrant

Fubon Research's Arthur Liao recently predicted that Apple's first folding handset could cost roughly $2,399 (£1,827.39). The projection stems from reviewing Apple's component supply chain and standard profit goals, which signal that the firm intends to market the handset as an upmarket product.

🚨MAJOR



The iPhone Fold could land in 2026 at a jaw-dropping $2400 (₹2.14 lakh). Meanwhile, the Z Fold7 sits at ₹1.74 lakh.



So…will you really choose Apple over Samsung at that price? pic.twitter.com/CeaWo02Dd2 — Sillycorns (@Sillycorns) November 25, 2025

Moreover, the report notes that the outlay for materials such as the outer shell, connecting pieces, and various lighter components could further increase the cost. Despite the premium tag, the 'iPhone Fold' is set to achieve strong market results.

Projections from the research group suggest Apple could shift 15.4 million units across the product's entire run, with 5.4 million delivered in 2026. At this level, it will be notably more costly than the most advanced iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is expected to be priced near $1,999 (£ 1,519.48).

Launch Timing and Core Technology

It is widely reported that Apple plans to reveal the 'iPhone Fold' together with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, according to a report by MacRumors.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to pack Apple's next A20 Pro silicon, fabricated using a 2nm process, and a screen that boasts a barely noticeable fold, designed for a high-quality, continuous user experience.

The 'iPhone Fold' is rumoured to feature an LTPO+ flexible OLED internal screen measuring close to that of an iPad Mini, with a 5-inch or 6-inch display on the exterior.

Its housing will likely be constructed from titanium and aluminium alloys for long-term durability, and the gadget is thought to feature four cameras: one for the outer panel, one for the inner screen, and two on the rear.

Form Factor and Conflicting Dimensions

Whispers indicate that the first 'iPhone Fold' will utilise a folding mechanism where it opens like a novel, providing a modest front screen and then a generous, full-sized display inside. The handset's appearance is expected to closely match the aesthetic of the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Fold.

Apple's iPhone Fold launching Sept 2026 with industry-first crease-free foldable display, priced at $2,399.

7.8" LTPO OLED foldable display, 120Hz

5.5" OLED cover screen

Apple A20 Pro chipset, 12GB RAM

Triple rear cams: Dual 48MP + 12MP telephoto

Under-display and cover selfie… pic.twitter.com/EqweqeVxsJ — Surendra (@drsurendrajar) November 25, 2025

The device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch screen when shut, expanding to a more expansive 7.8-inch view upon use. Thickness is a matter of debate: it might be as slender as 4.5mm when flat and approximately 9mm when shut, though Apple observer Ming-Chi Kuo predicts 4.5mm, while Weibo source Instant Digital suggests it will be 4.8mm when fully extended.

The Real Test for Apple

Despite conflicting details on dimensions and the high cost, the forecast of 5.4 million first-year sales reflects strong confidence in Apple's brand power. While the price may deter some consumers, this debut foldable device is poised to test whether the appeal of an 'iPhone Fold' is enough to make it a major success in a market that rivals have already entered.