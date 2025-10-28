Microsoft Corp. and artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI have officially cemented a monumental new partnership, finalising a highly anticipated agreement that significantly reshapes the landscape of AI development.

This landmark deal values OpenAI at an eye-watering $500 billion, equivalent to approximately £400 billion, paving the way for the ChatGPT creator to transition into a publicly traded company. The announcement sent Microsoft shares jumping almost 4% in early trading, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Under the fresh terms, Microsoft will acquire a 27% ownership stake in OpenAI, a holding estimated to be worth around $135 billion, or roughly £108 billion.

This substantial investment not only solidifies Microsoft's position at the forefront of the AI revolution but also grants the world's largest software maker critical access to OpenAI's cutting-edge technology until at least 2032. This includes access to advanced AI models, even those achieving the benchmark of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Impact on Microsoft Stock and Future AI Access

The new agreement between Microsoft and OpenAI brings greater clarity to their intertwined futures. The prior 2019 deal, which saw Microsoft providing costly cloud computing services in exchange for rights over much of OpenAI's work, had several provisions tied to OpenAI reaching AGI.

The updated pact addresses these complexities. It now stipulates an independent panel will verify any claims by OpenAI of achieving AGI. Microsoft's previous investment of $13.8 billion in OpenAI has now yielded a nearly tenfold return, underscoring the immense value proposition of this strategic alliance.

Gil Luria, head of technology research at DA Davidson, commented that the deal resolves long-standing issues regarding OpenAI's organisational structure, providing more clarity on its investment path and facilitating future fundraising efforts. This clarity is a major factor in the positive movement of Microsoft stock.

Crucially, the new deal positions OpenAI Group PBC as a public benefit corporation, controlled by the OpenAI Foundation, a non-profit entity. This structure aims to balance commercial aspirations with OpenAI's foundational commitment to AI safety.

OpenAI Foundation's board chair, Bret Taylor, noted in a blog post that the recapitalisation simplifies the corporate structure, ensuring the non-profit retains control while creating a direct path to major resources before AGI arrives. This robust structure further reassures investors, positively influencing Microsoft stock performance.

Strategic Implications for Microsoft Stock and OpenAI

Further strengthening their bond, OpenAI has committed to purchasing a staggering $250 billion worth of Azure cloud computing services from Microsoft. This massive commitment ensures a foundational revenue stream for Microsoft's cloud division while guaranteeing OpenAI the immense computational power required for its advanced AI development.

Interestingly, Microsoft will no longer hold a right of first refusal to provide computing services to OpenAI, indicating a shift towards a more balanced, collaborative commercial relationship.

However, Microsoft will also forgo rights to hardware produced by OpenAI. This detail is significant, especially considering OpenAI's reported $6.5 billion acquisition of Jony Ive's startup io Products in March.

This strategic move by OpenAI into hardware development signals its ambition to build out its ecosystem beyond software, creating new frontiers for both companies. The long-term implications for Microsoft stock hinge on the continued success and innovation stemming from this powerful, evolving partnership.