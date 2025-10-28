Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have reignited their romance—this time under a tightly controlled 'friends with benefits' pact.

Insiders claim Lopez, 56, has drawn up a 'relationship rule book' that forbids sleepovers, date nights, texting, and dating other people, effectively keeping Affleck, 53, close but on her terms.

The pair, who finalised their divorce in January 2025, sent the rumour mill spinning after walking the red carpet together at the New York premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman earlier this month.

Bennifer 3.0: Red Carpet Chemistry Rekindles Talk

The sight of Lopez and Affleck laughing, touching, and posing together reignited fascination with one of Hollywood's most famous love stories.

According to BuzzFeed, Affleck produced the new film, with Lopez starring in the lead role. Their easy rapport throughout the evening fuelled online chatter about a ' Bennifer 3.0' comeback.

Lopez looked radiant in a backless gold gown, smiling as Affleck whispered to her on the carpet.

Social media lit up with posts reading 'Ben and Jen are magnetic again!' and ' This is the sequel we didn't know we needed.'

Their public chemistry led fans to speculate about a possible Bennifer 3.0, with sources telling Heatworld that Lopez remains 'fixated on the idea that Ben is her soulmate'. Despite their split last August, the pair have reportedly maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their blended families.

Lopez's 'Rule Book' for a Controlled Comeback

According to Heatworld, Lopez remains 'infatuated' with Affleck, describing their dynamic as an addiction she can't break.' But this time, she's determined to control the script.

Lopez's new relationship rules reportedly include:

No sleepovers

No date nights

No texting —to avoid toxic communication

—to avoid toxic communication No dating other people—Affleck is allegedly banned from seeing anyone else

These self-imposed boundaries are said to help Lopez 'protect her emotions' while maintaining a connection. Lopez's strict rulebook signals a woman trying to rewrite history—without reliving heartbreak.

Concerns From Affleck's Camp

While fans cheer a reunion, Affleck's friends reportedly aren't celebrating. Sources told Radar Online that his circle fears the renewed connection could leave him 'emotionally vulnerable.'

Affleck has been open about his sobriety and mental health, and insiders worry the emotional pull of Lopez could destabilise his recovery.

Still, Affleck praised Lopez publicly at the premiere, telling Extra: 'She's amazing in the movie. I can't wait for audiences to see this.'

A 20-Year Love Story With No Final Chapter

From their first engagement in 2002 to their second marriage in 2022 and divorce in 2025, Lopez and Affleck's saga spans two decades of passion, fame, and heartbreak.

Their current arrangement raises questions about whether true closure is possible—or whether they are simply repeating old patterns under new terms. As one insider put it: 'It's clear there are still such strong feelings there, and Jen is doing everything she can to put walls up to protect herself from getting hurt again.'

Whether it's love, nostalgia, or unfinished business, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's latest chapter proves that some relationships never truly fade. Their new 'friends with benefits' rules may delay heartbreak—or simply rewrite it. For now, Bennifer remains Hollywood's most unpredictable love story.