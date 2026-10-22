Miley Cyrus has fulfilled a fan's viral plea by shaving the head of Cash Jacobs, who says she has stage 3 breast cancer. The moment came after Jacobs' TikTok plea gained widespread attention online, asking the singer to help her before starting chemotherapy.

Jacobs explained that she hoped Cyrus would shave her head when she saw the singer at the Hollywood Bowl, making the request in a video posted before the first show. She also asked viewers to tag Cyrus and her team, noting that it was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The wish did not happen on the first night, but Cyrus' team contacted Jacobs shortly before the show, asking for her seat number and contact details.

The Viral Video That Reached Miley

Jacobs' original TikTok began with a direct appeal: 'I have stage 3 breast cancer and I want Miley Cyrus to shave my head.' She explained that she was due to see Cyrus at the Hollywood Bowl and wanted the singer to shave her head before she started chemotherapy. Jacobs said the timing was particularly meaningful because it was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She asked people who saw the video to tag Cyrus and help her reach the singer.

After the first Hollywood Bowl show, Jacobs shared an update saying she had not left the venue bald. She revealed that Cyrus' team had contacted her shortly before the performance but that the meeting ultimately did not happen. 'I get it. There was a lot going on. It was a pretty last-minute request,' Jacobs said, while thanking viewers for their support.

Miley Flew the Fan Back to Los Angeles

Jacobs later revealed that Cyrus had flown her back to Los Angeles with tickets for the second Hollywood Bowl show. According to Jacobs' TikTok post, she was brought backstage after the performance, where she met Cyrus and the singer shaved her head.

'Miley not only flew me back out to LA with tickets to night 2 at the Hollywood Bowl but she took the time to meet me after and help me through one of the scariest and most intimate moments of my life,' Jacobs wrote.

Jacobs said that being diagnosed with breast cancer, having a port put in her chest and preparing to start chemotherapy had already been difficult. She also thanked the people who tagged Cyrus and helped her videos reach the singer.

Inside the Emotional Head-Shaving Moment

Video from the backstage meeting shows Cyrus checking whether Jacobs is ready before beginning to shave her head. 'I'm scared and like I can f*cking do this,' Cyrus says, before adding: 'You can be soft and strong at the same time.' The singer keeps the atmosphere light, joking about Jacobs' small head and ears.

During the head-shaving, Cyrus speaks about the connection between them and the role of music in bringing people together. 'Thank you to the universe for bringing us together and celebrating our connection and what music does for the world,' Cyrus says. 'It brings people like you and me together that may never meet.' Cyrus later tells Jacobs she is honoured to have been asked to share the moment with her.

Miley cutting off the hair of a fan battling stage 3 breast cancer. It was the fan’s wish before starting chemo 🥺🖤 pic.twitter.com/vAVEU9U45g — MILEY Updates (@MileyUpdates) October 22, 2026

Jacobs described Cyrus as kind and genuine, saying the singer's music had helped lift her through some of the hardest periods of her life. 'Her music has always lifted me in some of the hardest times of my life,' Jacobs wrote. 'I can listen to her songs and be reminded that I got through it and came out stronger.'

She thanked Cyrus for making her feel safe and comfortable. Calling the singer her biggest inspiration, she ended her message with: 'Stay soft and strong.'