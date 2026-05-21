Days after reports that golf legend Tiger Woods had returned to Florida following an extended stint in an overseas rehabilitation facility, his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, has publicly revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Woods had entered treatment after his late-March drink-driving arrest.

The former daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump shared the deeply personal health update despite maintaining a low profile since her high-profile legal separation from Donald Trump Jr. The dual health crises place the high-profile couple under a demanding emotional spotlight as they simultaneously navigate critical pathways to recovery.

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The Instagram Announcement

Trump shared the news with her followers on Wednesday, 20 May, confirming that she is already working closely with a specialised medical team. In a heartfelt statement, she noted that the health update was entirely unexpected but emphasised her resolve to focus on her upcoming medical regimen.

'I want to share a personal health update. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,' Vanessa Trump wrote on her official Instagram account. 'While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me.'

The former model and ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. added that she is relying heavily on her family, including her five children—Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe—to maintain a positive outlook during the initial stages of her clinical care.

'I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,' she stated, before politely requesting privacy from the public while her treatment progresses. 'Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express,' she said.

Tiger Woods' Return from Switzerland

The family health crisis comes during an already turbulent period for the household. Just one week before Vanessa's revelation, on 13 May, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods returned home to Jupiter, Florida, after spending six weeks at an inpatient specialist clinic in Zurich, Switzerland.

As reported by People, the 50-year-old golfer checked into the Swiss facility following a March rollover car crash and subsequent arrest for driving under the influence. Court documents from earlier this spring show that Woods pleaded not guilty to DUI-related charges and a refusal to submit to a chemical urine test, with the treatment program designed to help him address long-term dependencies linked to chronic back injuries and intense pain management.

According to an anonymous insider speaking to the publication, Woods took the intensive recovery programme seriously.

'Tiger took his trip seriously and is all about continuing his recovery and putting this chapter behind him,' a source said. 'He is in good spirits and also can't wait to put the legal issues to rest,' the source added.

Despite intense public scrutiny surrounding the couple over the last few months, sources close to the family indicate that the challenges have only solidified their bond.

'Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,' the source continues, adding that Vanessa 'is eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals — which they both dislike intensely.'

Support Rallies Behind Vanessa Trump

As the family navigates this sudden adversity, they are also celebrating a major milestone with Kai's high school graduation from The Benjamin School in South Florida. In an Instagram story, the 19-year-old aspiring golfer shared a photograph of herself alongside her mother while wearing her blue academic cap and gown.

'The strongest person I know,' Kai wrote on the image. She also shared a video capturing her preparations for the ceremony, in which her mother could be heard remarking, 'I can't believe she's graduating today.'

Meanwhile, support has poured in from the extended Trump family. Former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump was among the first to offer public encouragement online, writing, 'Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.'