Grammy Award-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo quietly helped a struggling fan complete university, with the singer's private act of kindness only being revealed more than a year after it happened.

TikTok creator Jamie Causey recently shared the story while reflecting on her final semester at the University of Alabama. As a first-generation university student, Causey had previously spoken online about struggling to cover her remaining tuition, but stressed that she was not asking followers for money or seeking pity.

Instead, Rodrigo privately offered to help after seeing her video. Causey kept the gesture private for more than a year because she did not want something so meaningful to become a public spectacle.

Olivia Rodrigo Helps Fan Graduate

Causey revealed that Rodrigo contributed $5,000 (£3,690) towards her final semester tuition, helping her complete her university degree.

In her TikTok, Causey explained that Rodrigo had first commented on one of her birthday videos before privately reaching out after seeing her post about the financial strain of her final term.

'Olivia first commented on my birthday video and wished me a happy birthday. That alone meant so much to me,' Causey said. 'Then I made a video explaining how I was a first-generation student struggling to pay my final semester's tuition.'

Causey said Rodrigo told her she loved her videos and that she was a source of 'positivity and light' before offering to help.

A screenshot she shared appeared to show Rodrigo writing: 'Hi girl! I know you don't know me but I love your videos so much. You seem like the kindest coolest gal and you are such a source of positivity and light in my life!'

Olivia Rodrigo secretly paid a student’s final semester of college tuition.



The pop star reportedly sent $5,000 to help University of Alabama student Jamie Causey graduate. pic.twitter.com/6v8Mnx3S13 — Pop Hive (@thepophive) August 18, 2026

The message continued: 'I watched ur last vid about tuition and i'd love to help out if you were at all open to that? So cool that you are so close to graduating! Do you have a Venmo I could send to?'

'She wanted to help me graduate. And she did,' Causey said. She described the gesture as particularly meaningful because Rodrigo 'didn't owe me anything' and had simply chosen to help a stranger.

'Olivia, I don't know if you'll ever understand how much that means to me,' Causey added. 'You made me feel like I belong on this platform.'

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Causey Thanks Other Celebrities for Their Support

Rodrigo was not the only public figure Causey credited with supporting her during her university journey.

In her video, she thanked Paris Hilton, West Wilson, Allison Kuch and Ophelia Nichols, better known as Mama Tot, as well as members of the wider TikTok community.

Causey also said many followers had made her feel that she belonged on the platform by sharing their own experiences and offering encouragement.

She also urged others to recognise the impact of small acts of kindness, whether through a supportive message or a simple gesture for someone in need.

Did Jamie Causey Graduate?

Causey has since graduated from the University of Alabama and is now about a year post-graduation. She has also accepted a position as an academic adviser at the university.

The TikTok creator said she wants to pass Rodrigo's generosity forward. After a viewer suggested she eventually help another student once she is financially able, Causey replied: 'I want to pay it back more than anything. The world needs more kindness. I want to serve others however possible.'