Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo twisted his ankle in the 115-100 loss of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Miami Heat last Friday. He played through the pain until the end, scoring 21 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists. But it would appear that it made his injury worse, and he might not play for Game 4.

According to CBS Sports, Antetokounmpo claimed that his ankle "wasn't bothering him at all," but his 7 of 21 or 33% shooting is far from his season average of 55.3%. Antetokounmpo also shot 0 of 7 from the three-point line, where he has been shooting 30.4% this season.

Medical teams and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer gave him the clearance to continue playing. It looked like he played well enough to help the team.

However, given Antetokounmpo's season averages, he scored 10 points less in Game 3. If he were playing as he would on any other night, Antetokounmpo would have scored 30 points. With the season on the line, it appears the Bucks' gamble hurt them and hurt Antetokounmpo.

His injury happened less than six minutes into Game 3. He powered through for three quarters more, and there were several instances throughout the game where it seemed like he injured himself further, but played on.

Apparently, more medical checks after the game revealed disappointing news.

The series is now 3-0 in favour of Miami. Even with Antetokounmpo healthy, overcoming such a deficit is a tall order. Playing through four games with an injured ankle to win the series, then facing either the Toronto Raptors or the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Finals will only risk the reigning MVP's long-term health.

His contract with the Bucks assures they have one more season together for another try. Risking his next season's performance for a Hail Mary shot at a championship this year might be a terrible idea.

Many teams are already preparing to offer Antetokounmpo a monster contract when he is released to free agency by the end of the 2020-2021 season. The Golden State Warriors are rumoured to be planning to use their recently acquired second pick in the coming NBA draft to sweeten the pot and deal with the Bucks directly, according to Blue Man Hoop.

After releasing Kevin Durant to free agency in last year's off season, their open salary-cap space puts them in a unique position to make a big offer to either the Bucks or Antetokounmpo directly.